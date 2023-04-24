Sharad Pawar To Skip MVA's 'Vajramuth' Rallies In Maharashtra; Alliance Unity At Stake?

In a major political twist, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar is likely to skip all the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rallies across Maharashtra, spilling the beans over the future of the Opposition's unity in the country. Pawar's fresh political move has come up as double blow for the alliance, amid speculations of his nephew Ajit Pawar parting ways with the MVA. According to the reports, Sharad Pawar will skip all MVA's 'Vajramuth Rallies' across the state.

As per sources, the NCP president will not be part of the Mumbai rally scheduled to take place on May 1, and which is likely to witness the presence of Uddhav Thackeray along with other prominent leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Congress unit.

Question remains over MVA's future, hints Sharad Pawar

Pawar had also earlier indicated that all is not well in the MVA. Responding to the questions over opposition unity, he said, "Today, it is our wish that we should work together, but what about the wish? There are upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Whether the Aghadi will continue or not, it has not been discussed or decided yet."

Sharad Pawar's statement is a big jolt to the MVA, who was once considered to be the mastermind behind the Aghadi alliance in the state. His comment on the MVA's unity has brought the speculations of difference of opinion between the Congress and the NCP on various issues, including the issue of demand of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the 'Adani row' and Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'Savarkar' on the fore front.

Difference of opinion in alliance

Earlier, amid the Opposition demanding the JPC probe in the Adani issue, the NCP chief favoured a probe by a Supreme Court panel into the allegations against the Adani Group over a JPC, which the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have been insisting for. Pawar had said that although the NCP did not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a JPC probe, it would not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

Not only this, difference of opinion between the two parties surfaced, when Pawar advised Rahul Gandhi to avoid statements on Hindutva ideologue 'Veer Savarkar', as that can reflect an impact on the alliance in the state.

What is 'Vajramuth Rally'

MVA's Vajramuth rally (Iron fist) is an attempt by the opposition to put up a united face by organising a joint rally in the state of Maharashtra, amid reports of differences among the opposition comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP and the Congress over several issues.

Earlier, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole had stated that the MVA is strong and there are no differences amongst its allies. He even accused the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for trying a wedge among the constituents of the three party Opposition front.