Wading into the Savarkar controversy, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, condemned the exclusion of the Hindu Mahasabha founder from the Marathi Sahitya Samellan. Addressing the Nashik event on the closing day, Pawar highlighted that Savarkar had a scientific bend and hence could never be opposed by Marathi people. Pawar also hailed the freedom fighter for his progressive stance on cow slaughter.

Pawar: 'Marathi people can never oppose Savarakar'

"Savarkar said many other things. He went to one place, constructed a small temple and appointed a Dalit as the priest. By such actions, Swatantraveer Savarkar was a scientist. It is impossible for Marathi people to oppose Savarkar. The controversy generated around him is not good," he said.

He added, "Savarkar had said that cow is a useful animal. One should utilise the animal till it is useful. He was not against cow slaughter".

Marathi Sahitya Sammelan issue

Controversy arose in the annual Marathi literary event in Nashik when there were some demands to name the venue of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar. The Hindu idealogue was born at Bhagur near Nashik in 1883. However, the organisers refused to do so and named it ‘Kusumagraj Nagari’ after the famous Marathi poet - late V V Shirwadkar - who went by the pen-name Kusumagraj.

Enraged at the 'snub' to Savarkar, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders boycotted the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday. Stating that Savarkar's name was 'missing' from the literary event, Fadnavis pointed out that the Hindu idealogue was a poet, actor, journalist and historian. Fadnavis alleged that the current administration had insulted the Hindutva idealogue by refusing to name the event venue after him.

"Nashik is also the birthplace and workplace of the freedom fighters. He also presided over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Marathi Natya Sammelan and the Marathi Press Association and is probably the only one who got all these three honours. When our ideals are being insulted, then what even do we after going there?," said Fadnavis to reporters in Nashik. Sena too rued the Savarkar snub reminding of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's writings which echoed 'do not bow down'.

Sena & Congress-NCP

Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Congress has often mocked the RSS leader referring to the mercy petition filed by Savarkar when jailed by the British in Andaman jail. Sena, on the other hand, has batted for a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and has said those insulting Savarkar should be jailed.

