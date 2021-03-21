Sharad Pawar Wants Ex-CP Julio Ribeiro To Probe Param Bir's Claims; Has Suggestion For CM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has 'full authority to take action on the allegations leveled against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, said NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday. Breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding Deshmukh after Param Bir's extortion charges against the MVA minister from the NCP, Pawar said it is the prerogative of the CM to take appropriate action, as the allegations are 'serious in nature.'

In an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir alleged that Deshmukh had asked controversial Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from various locations across the city. The Home Minister however denied the allegations stating that the former Mumbai CP has raised false allegations to "save himself" from the Mansukh Hiren and Antilia Bomb scare case.

'Julio Ribeiro should head inquiry'

Calling for an in-depth inquiry into the matter, Pawar suggested that retired Mumbai CP Julio Ribeiro should head the inquiry into the accusations. "There has to be an in-depth inquiry by such an officer who enjoys respect and reputation. I suggest Julio Ribeiro should head the inquiry given his high reputation," the NCP chief said, making it his suggestion to the Chief Minister.

Who is Julio Ribeiro?

Julio Francis Ribeiro, 91, is a retired civil servant who served as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police from 1982 to 1986. He has been the DGP of Punjab as well as Gujarat. He also served as Indian Ambassador to Romania from 1989 until 1993. Ribeiro was accorded the Padma Bhushan and President's Medal for his distinguished and meritorious service in the police force.

'Decision on HM Deshmukh tomorrow'

On the call for the resignation of Deshmukh as the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Pawar said he would only make a decision after taking suggestions from CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Pawar also ruled out any connections between suspended cop Sachin Vaze and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying that he was reinstated by Param Bir Singh himself, and not Anil Deshmukh or the Chief Minister

Attempting to give a clean chit to the NCP minister, Pawar said there was no proof regarding any transactions between Deshmukh and Vaze, and termed Param Bir's "Rs 100 crore a month" claim 'laughable.'

Several BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan have condemned the alleged illicit activities of the NCP minister and accused the ruling coalition of corruption. Protests have broken out in several places across Maharashtra demanding Deshmukh's resignation following Param Bir Singh's allegation that the Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month, half from 1750 pubs, bars and other establishments in Mumbai, and the rest from elsewhere.