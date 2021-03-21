Sharad Pawar Was Asked What Param Bir Singh Told Him About Anil Deshmukh; Here's His Reply

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar blamed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for making 'laughable allegations' against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleging that the officer was speaking against him since he had been transferred from CP to Home Guard.

"When Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met us, these questions were asked to him (about Vaze). Mansukh Hiren’s wife has made specific allegations against Sachin Vaze. After Param Bir Singh was shifted (transferred), he has made these allegations (against Anil Deshmukh). Param Bir Singh said that he will investigate into it. This is the prerogative of the CM to take an appropriate decision. It’s upto the CM to take action on these allegations," said Sharad Pawar. READ | Law Minister slams 'Maha Aghadi for loot'; questions Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar on Vaze

What Param Bir Singh said to Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar was later asked about what Param Bir Singh had said to him when they had met, to which he said that the former Mumbai CP told him that there was political interference in his (Param Bir's) department. In his letter, Param Bir Singh had written the following about Sharad Pawar:

"At one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident held in mid-March 2021 when I was called late evening at Varsha to brief you, I had pointed out several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Hon’ble Home Minister. I have similarly briefed the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Maharsahtra, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Sharad Pawar and other senior Ministers also about the misdeeds and malpractices. On my briefings, I noticed that some of the Ministers were already aware about some aspects mentioned by me to them."

Sharad Pawar addresses Param Bir's letter

Moreover, speaking on the allegations of the former Mumbai CP in his shocking letter, Sharad Pawar called for an in-depth inquiry into the matter, stating that he was speaking against the Maharashtra Government after his transfer. "The claim of 100 crores by a former senior officer is laughable. Param Bir said injustice is being done with me. There is political interference in his work. All these allegations are post his transfer from CP to Home Guard," said Pawar.

"There has to be an in-depth inquiry against such an officer. Param Bir suddenly started speaking against the Maharashtra HM after he sensed that he might be removed as the CP. There has to be an in-depth inquiry by such an officer who enjoys respect and reputation. I suggest Julio Ribeiro should head the inquiry given his high reputation," he added.

#Vazegate | NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlights Param Bir Singh's allegations coming after his transfer; says CM & HM did decide on Sachin Vaze's reinstatement; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/pJuWh2UFzA — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2021

In his 8-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir had alleged that Deshmukh had asked now suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Several BJP leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan came forward after Param Bir's letter, condemning the alleged illicit activities of the NCP minister and accusing the ruling MVA coalition of corruption.