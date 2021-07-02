'Sharad Pawar Was Discussing State Farm Laws, Not Central Farm Laws': NCP's Nawab Malik

After the NDA-led Central government showered praises on Sharad Pawar for his pleasantly surprising U-turn on the farm laws, the Nationalist Congress Party has come forward to accuse the rival party members of 'misleading' people on the subject. Talking to the media, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik asserted that the NCP supremo was talking about the state farm laws and not the central farm laws.

The Centre government is trying to mislead people over a statement of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on new farm laws. He hasn't talked about the Centre's (farm) laws. He was talking about Maharsthra farm laws: Maharashtra Minister, Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/eEwGa2hmwB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Sharad Pawar's demands amendments in Farm laws instead of complete rejection

Sharad Pawar on Thursday called for the need to make certain amendments in the three Farm Laws, asserting that they need not be rejected in their entirety. While speaking at a private university program in Mumbai, the former Agriculture Minister weighed in on tabling a bill against the Centre's agricultural laws saying, "Instead of rejecting the entire bill, we can demand amendment in the part about which the farmers have an objection."

Only recently, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government will table a bill in the upcoming monsoon session on July 5 to protect the interests of farmers. However, Pawar said that it is unlikely that a resolution against the Centre's farm laws will be adopted during the 2-day monsoon session. He however noted that a group of ministers from the MVA government was studying different aspects of the Centre's bill.

The BJP has alleged that Sharad Pawar had pushed for similar reforms to be introduced during his tenure as the UPA Minister in 2008 when he had sought to amend APMC Act to allow private sector participation. However, he joined other opposition parties in supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions and supported the call to repeal the Centre's new laws.

Centre's stand on farm laws

The Central Government has stayed the implementation of the farm laws for 18 months and urged the protesting farmers to hold clause by clause discussion and elaborate on which clause the farmers have problems with. Refusing to hold a clause by clause discussion, the agitating farmers have demanded the repeal of the new farm laws while claiming that the laws threaten the MSP mechanism. The Centre has even assured the farmers that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of farm laws and the government also procured the farmers' produce in record quantities in the following period, however, the adamant protesting farmers have reiterated the demands of repealing of farm laws.

