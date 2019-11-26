Sharad Pawar: 'We'll Immediately Remove Those Gained Power Through Illegal Means'

Amid the political twists surrounding Maharashtra government formation, all 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP on Monday were together gathered and made an appearance at the Grand Hyatt hotel. All the MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP also took an oath at the Grand Hyatt hotel after senior leaders addressed them. After the show of power at the Hyatt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a series of tweets congratulated all the winning MLAs and also promised to form a stable government for the next five years in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar also used a hashtag 'Weare162' along with his tweets.

'We are 162'

Taking to the microblogging site, Sharad Pawar said, "Congratulations to the 162 newly-elected MLAs who were elected on the support of the people of Maharashtra. We have resolved to protect the interests of Maharashtra for the next five years.

Slamming the BJP government, Pawar said, "I am sure we are all together to support a sufficient number of people to achieve this resolution. The government has come to Maharashtra today without a majority. Those who have the power of the Centre, formed a government with no majority in some States of the country."

"In the history of the country, how the power of the parliamentary system has been torn apart by the BJP government in Karnataka, Goa, and Manipur. Now, they have brought the same time upon Maharashtra," he added.

"162 out of 288 members from Maharashtra are present. Some more people have also contacted us. On the day that the Supreme Court will order to declare a majority, we are all ready to obey it. There will be no problem."

Hitting out at Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said, "Some misconceptions are being created in the minds of new members. Ajit Pawar of the NCP was elected as a legislative leader. However, he decided to go with the BJP which is against our party's policy. Strict action against Ajit Pawar has been taken."

"Now it is being reported that Ajit Pawar being the party's legislative leader, he had the right to give a whip to the newly-elected MLAs and, if not implemented, their membership would be canceled. In this way, confusion and fear are being tried to be created in the minds of the new members," he added.

"I tell you plainly that the person who has been removed from the party, who has been expelled from the position he was in, has no right to withdraw any decision, any order in respect of that party."

Further, talking about the MLAs, Pawar said, "Under Parliamentary rules of the country, we have taken the written opinion of senior retired officers who worked for many years in the legislature and we took the clarity, transparency on the issue. The person who is suspended from the party has no right to give orders or make decisions."

"So if someone says that membership will be in jeopardy, then I say responsibly that I am willing to take full responsibility for it. There is no such situation. And those who are saying that, please don't create such confusion in the minds of the members," he added.

Lastly promising to come back to power, Pawar said, "We will immediately remove those who are in power through illegal means. The belief is that we can create governments in Maharashtra that implement the decisions we make together, go the way of truth and democracy and establish a parliamentary path."

