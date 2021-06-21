'Sharad Pawar Will Chair Meet With All Opposition Parties To Draft Next Toolkit': BJP 

After NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar called for a meeting of all the opposition parties to possibly form an anti-BJP front, the BJP has called it a meeting "to draft the next toolkit". According to BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, leaders of 16 political parties will attend the meeting. While speaking with Republic Media Network, the BJP spokesperson questioned the opposition parties as to who would be the face of the coalition if at all the meeting is to frame an anti-BJP front.

Nupur Sharma mentioned the dire situation of Congress which has possibly led to the NCP supremo taking the lead in forming an anti-BJP front. Seeking clarity over who would lead the opposition front, she also mentioned that the TMC has been projecting Mamata Banerjee as the face of the anti-BJP opposition in the future.

"Perhaps they (opposition parties) are meeting to draft the next toolkit on how to bring more humiliation for the country. It could be either they are meeting for drafting the next toolkit, in case they are meeting to get together, I would question as to who is their face? From what I know, Congress in itself is imploding in every state. There is a fight between two leaders in Congress in every state. Sharad Pawar never accepted Sonia Gandhi nor he would accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader. Whereas the TMC is going on its own drive to pushing Mamata Banerjee's name, so they tried in 2019 as well prior to the Lok Sabha elections. They want to try further but will get punctured," Nupur Sharma said.

Meanwhile, putting all the speculations to rest, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik revealed that Sharad Pawar has called the meeting to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha session and the political situation in the country with leaders of other political parties. However, Malik also asserted that Sharad Pawar will work to unite all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow (the day of the meeting).

Upcoming Lok Sabha session will be discussed in this meeting (with leaders of other political parties). The political situation in the country will also be discussed. Sharad Pawar will work to unite all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/0v1JSGC4X4 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Who all are invited to the meeting?

Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Left front, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party (SP), have been invited to the meeting, while from the Congress fold, the Rajya Sabha MPs and the Congress dissenters have been called in the meeting. Moreover, sources have also stated that former Chief Election Commissioner, former AAP leaders, former journalists and Supreme Court advocates are invited for the meeting. The meeting was earlier scheduled at 11.30 AM on Tuesday, which has been rescheduledled to 4.00 PM the same day.

Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, Adv. Majeed Memon, Vandana Chavan MP, S Y Qureshi former CEC, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, (2/3) — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) June 21, 2021

Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi (3/3)@ANI @PTI_News — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) June 21, 2021

Sharad Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Sharad Pawar, who is in Delhi, met poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday. The meeting between the two comes ten days after they earlier met at Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on June 12. Then, Nawab Malik had denied speculations of Prashant Kishor being appointed as a strategist for NCP, but had asserted that Sharad Pawar will work to unite the opposition and efforts will be made in this regard in the coming days.