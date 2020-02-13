Sharad Pawar Writes To Maha CM Asking For Better Facilities For Police Personnel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking for better facilities for police personnel.

READ: Pawar Inaugurates Ranji Game At His Home Turf Baramati

Pawar bats for police force

जाहीर सभा वा दौऱ्यांच्या ठिकाणी अतिमहत्त्वाच्या व्यक्तींच्या आगमन व प्रस्थानावेळी पोलीस प्रशासनावर विशेष ताण असतो. इतर वेळी पोलिस कर्मचाऱ्यांना तासनतास तिष्ठत उभे राहावे लागते.केवळ पोलीस कर्मचारीच नाही तर अशा सभाप्रसंगी पोलीस अधीक्षक व वरिष्ठ पोलीस अधिकारीदेखील तिष्ठत उभे राहतात. pic.twitter.com/liP0RnLVAp — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 13, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Pawar said, "There is a special strain on the police administration when it comes to the arrival and departure of important persons at public meetings or tours. Other times, police personnel have to stand firm for hours. The police personnel should be prompt and ready during the meeting, but I feel that the women police personnel, especially when the meeting is running smoothly, suffer unbearably. Also, I don't think it is appropriate for senior police officers to be abusive."

READ: Sharad Pawar Congratulates Kejriwal With A Pun, Forsees Wider Repercussions Of Verdict

त्यामुळे सभा शांततेत शुरू असताना महिला पोलीस कर्मचारी, वरिष्ठ पोलीस अधिकारी आणि इतर पोलीस कर्मचाऱ्यांना आवश्यकतेनुसार बसण्यासाठी खुर्ची अथवा आसन उपलब्ध करून देण्याविषयक संयोजकांना मार्गदर्शक सूचना निर्गमित व्हाव्यात..



Continued (1/2) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 13, 2020

Pawar suggested that the police personnel should be allowed to sit once the event starts so that there is comparatively less strain. "Therefore, when the meeting starts in peace, guidelines should be issued to women police personnel, senior police officers and other police personnel for providing chairs or seats for them to sit on as needed. I have sent a letter to the Hon'ble Home Minister of the State of Maharashtra requesting that the police officers and officers should be allowed to do so through the Home Department. I expect the Home Minister to look into this matter personally," he added.

READ: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Urges Centre To Arrange For Trump's Visit To Mumbai

The NCP and Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra in November. The Maharashtra Home Ministry is headed by Anil Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

READ: Pawar Says Raj's Mumbai Rally Speech Need Not Be Taken Seriously