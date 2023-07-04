Sharad Pawar's 1978 Rebellion Similar To Nephew Ajit's 2023 Mutiny? A Closer Look

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 after a breakaway from the Congress, witnessed a vertical split after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shinde - Fadnavis cabinet as Maharashtra Deputy CM on July 2. It stands as an unprecedented reminder for Sharad Pawar who did the same against the Vasantdada Patil government in Maharashtra in 1978, 45 years ago.

The ambitious Sharad Pawar, had to be a staunch Congress loyalist, brought political tremors in Maharashtra for power takeover. The Assembly polls that year showed a hung verdict with Congress (S) winning 69 seats, Congress (I) 65, and the Janata Party 99. The division of Congress was seen soon after when the infamous Emergency was lifted. The mega Congress split gave rise to two factions: the Congress (I), led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the Congress (Urs), led by D Devraj Urs.

How Sharad Pawar rolled his sleeves?

The hung assembly in Maharashtra saw both the Congress factions coming into an alliance, as generally seen in politics, and forming a coalition government under the leadership of Vasantdada Patil (Congress-S) to prevent the Janata Party from assuming power. It was ruling the Centre under Morarji Desai (1977-79).

While Vasantdada Patil from Congress-S became the CM face of the coalition government, Nashikrao Tirpude from Congress (I) was made his deputy. All went well, but discord plagued the short rule. Sharad Pawar emerged as a man of the moment.

Sharad Pawar served in Congress-Urs with YB Chavan as his mentor and held the office of a minister in the Patil government. However, after infighting within the Congress factions, he sought support from the Janata Party. At the age of 38, he became the Maharashtra CM for the first time.

Sharad Pawar walked out of the Patil government with 40 MLAs and was sworn in as CM under the Progressive Democratic Front, created by several opposition parties. Something similar turned out in Maharashtra in 2022 when Eknath Shinde joined the NDA with nearly 40 MLAs to rebel against then-CM Uddhav Thackeray. One year later, Ajit Pawar did something same.

While Sharad Pawar took away staunch Congress loyalists Govindrao Adik, and Sushilkumar Shinde to form his government in 1978, his nephew did the same by taking away hardline Sharad Pawar supporters including Dilip Walse Patil, and Chhagan Bhujbal to the NDA in 2023. The entire chronology of events proved that history likes to repeat itself.