Sharad Pawar's Camp Swells, 'missing' NCP MLA Anil Bhaidas Patil Surfaces; Details Here

In the latest from the ongoing political turbulence in Maharashtra, another NCP MLA is speculated to have joined the Sharad Pawar camp, after exuding support for new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday, as he took oath alongside CM Devendra Fadnavis before the Governor. Anil Bhaidas Patil, who could not be contacted, with his phone unreachable, has now reportedly joined the NCP chief amid dissent between the Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Ajit Pawar. During the NCP meeting on Saturday, as per the headcount, 49 MLAs were in support of Sharad Pawar. While attempts were made to contact rebel party leader Ajit Pawar along with four other missing NCP MLAs, none of them could be reached.

Now, Bhaidas Patil, speaking to Sharad Pawar has assured his support to the NCP chief at the time of the floor test. On Sunday morning at 9 AM, NCP's Nawab Malik in a tweet notified that another one of NCP MLA had returned to Sharad Pawar camp. As far as missing MLAs are concerned, the son of the Nasik NCP MLA has filed a missing report against his father, who has not been traceable. However, NCP has now claimed that they are in touch with those missing MLAs, who now, according to the NCP, are ready to join the Sharad Pawar camp.

Soon after NCP leaders met at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, all its leaders have been moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. In what may be called the beginning of another round of resort politics in the state, NCP moved its MLAs reportedly to escape the possibility of horse-trading. NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal affirmed the support of 49-50 party MLAs. Further said that another 1 or 2 NCP MLAs will now return to Sharad Pawar.

Fearing any possible horsetrading, NCP has gathered 48-50 MLAs who have pledged allegiance Sharad Pawar at Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Similarly, Shiv Sena has holed up its MLAs in Hotel Lalit, Andheri. Congress, on the other hand, has kept its MLAs in the JW Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Sena moves SC

Amid the fast-paced developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have filed a writ petition against the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in the Supreme Court. They want it to be declared as ‘unconstitutional’. Reportedly, various options are being mulled by the legal team of the three parties. Sources reveal that they are likely to request an urgent hearing and are waiting for the Registry officials.