Is Sharad Pawar’s Decision To Step Down Parallel To Bal Thackeray’s 'resignation'?

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar consternated his cadres on Tuesday by stepping down as chief of the political outfit that he helmed since 1999 after separating cards with Congress. Pawar's resolution came at an event in Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre after he released the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati'.

The entire auditorium witnessed a massive protest by NCP cadres, opposing Pawar's decision to quit as NCP chief, with top leaders shedding tears."We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said party leaders. In response to the party cadres who all were opposing the resignation, Sharad Pawar said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation."

Notably, Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar looked satisfied with the resignation move. He mentioned, "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also." Later in the day, he also claimed that the party patriarch has decided to take a few days to re-think his call.

Pawar's move parallel to Thackeray

Sharad Pawar's political colleague in the 1990s, founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray took a similar action decades ago when he noticed his party cadres swirling unprecedented attack on his style of functioning. Thackeray's resignation as Shiv Sena chief was majorly inspired by the revolt of Chhagan Bhujbal and 17 other MLAs from rural Maharashtra. He also faced jibes from the within and outside party for making Shiv Sena his sphere of control.

On July 18, 1992, he wrote a column titled, 'Akhercha Jai Maharashtra (The final Jai Maharashtra)' in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, declaring his resolution to step down as Shiv Sena chief. However, after Thackeray's call, a massive number of Shiv Sainiks landed outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan to appeal to Thackeray for reconsidering his decision. He came to power after a while.

Moments after Pawar's resignation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut likened his decision to the resignation of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Raut said, "Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself. But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision. Like Balasaheb, Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics."