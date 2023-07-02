Sharad Pawar's Hard Core Loyalists Ditched Him For Ajit Pawar In Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil known to be the trustworthy aide of Sharad Pawar, has taken oath as a minister in the Shinde Cabinet on Sunday, July 2. The Sharad Pawar loyalist was made the Home Minister of Maharashtra in the earlier MVA government in April 2021 after Anil Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister of the MVA.

Patil has also served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly between 2009 and 2014. Patil began his career as Sharad Pawar's personal assistant. He is the son of former Congress MLA and Sharad Pawar friend Dattatray Walse Patil.

He won his first election in 1990 while running on the Congress ticket from the Ambegaon Assembly constituency. Since then, he has kept his seat.

Following Sharad Pawar into the NCP in 1999, Dilip Walse Patil quickly rose to the position of minister in Vilasrao Deshmukh's cabinet.

Ajit Pawar's split

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday, July 2nd. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to have been split by Sharad Pawar's nephew, who is now allying with the BJP- Shinde camp. Ajit Pawar previously submitted his resignation as the Maharashtra Assembly's leader of the opposition. After Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknath Shinde arrived at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday morning, news of the massive political shift in Maharashtra was announced.

Seven other MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil, have also joined the Shinde - Fadnavis government.