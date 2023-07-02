NCP Splits LIVE: NCP Moves Disqualification Petition Against 9 Rebel MLAs

"This was bound to happen. BJP's base is decreasing day by day. The way this government was formed, people did not want to accept it and that is why BJP has been trying to break the party continuously," Congress leader Sachin Sawant told ANI.

"We want to ask the question that PM Modi had said 5 days back that the NCP is corrupt and they did a scam of Rs 70,000 crores and today they are sitting with them? The public is watching this and the public is going to give a strong answer in the coming elections," he further said.