Last Updated:

NCP Splits LIVE: NCP Moves Disqualification Petition Against 9 Rebel MLAs

Sharad Pawar's NCP splits LIVE: Ajit Pawar along with over 40 NCP MLAs reached the Raj Bhawan on Sunday (July 2). He was sworn in as the Maharashtra Deputy CM. As many as 8 other NCP MLAs joined the Shinde cabinet. It's termed as a massive jolt to Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Ronit Singh
Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar's NCP splits | Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
00:19 IST, July 3rd 2023
'Some MLAs in touch, will come back': Jayant Patil

NCP leader Jayant Patil revealed that some MLAs of the party are in touch with the leadership. "Several MLAs have spoken to us and conveyed that they're willing to come back. Can't speak on numbers but several are in touch," he said during the press briefing. He also said that the party's position will be clear on July 5. He also revealed that the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine rebel MLAs, including former Maharashtra leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, before the Maharashtra speaker.

 

 

 

pointer
23:55 IST, July 2nd 2023
'Operating on solution mode,' says Supriya Sule

"I am operating on solution mode now...I don't know why they have gone. I am not in a position to answer this question," NCP working president Supriya Sule. 

 

pointer
23:39 IST, July 2nd 2023
Supriya Sule begins press briefing after Ajit Pawar's revolt

NCP working President Supriya Sule is addressing a press conference at the party office in Mumbai. This comes after NCP leader and leader of opposition in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government. Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that his cousin Ajit Pawar's decision hurt her but added "There has not been any issue with my brother (Ajit Pawar)". She also said that the NCP "is not a family-run party for now."

 

pointer
22:26 IST, July 2nd 2023
NCP's Jayant Patil to address press conference at 11 pm

NCP leader Jayant Patil will address a press conference at 11 pm at the party office in Mumbai.  

pointer
21:27 IST, July 2nd 2023
NCP working President Supriya Sule meets party workers

NCP working President Supriya Sule met with party workers after her brother Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance on Sunday. 

 

pointer
20:38 IST, July 2nd 2023
NCP workers spray paint on rebel MLAs

Several NCP workers showed their protest against its MLAs for joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government by spraying black paint on their pictures. Earlier, the faces of defecting NCP leaders on posters were smeared with black paint. 

 

pointer
19:59 IST, July 2nd 2023
Public will give a strong answer: Congress leader on Ajit Pawar's revolt

"This was bound to happen. BJP's base is decreasing day by day. The way this government was formed, people did not want to accept it and that is why BJP has been trying to break the party continuously," Congress leader Sachin Sawant told ANI. 

"We want to ask the question that PM Modi had said 5 days back that the NCP is corrupt and they did a scam of Rs 70,000 crores and today they are sitting with them? The public is watching this and the public is going to give a strong answer in the coming elections," he further said. 

pointer
19:13 IST, July 2nd 2023
Jayant Patil stands firm with Sharad Pawar

"We have decided that we are going to be with Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar also spoke to the media and cleared his stance," NCP leader Jayant Patil said during a press conference. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar did not discuss with other leaders before joining hands with the NDA government. 

"Ajit Pawar did not discuss this with us. They say that they have the entire party's support. The leaders have condemned the act of Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde," Patil said. 

 

pointer
19:05 IST, July 2nd 2023
Rahul Gandhi dials Sharad Pawar after revolt in NCP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, dialled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who faced a revolt from his nephew and other MLAs. During their conversation, Rahul Gandhi discussed the political situation in the state, sources said. 

pointer
18:58 IST, July 2nd 2023
BJP doing everything to stay in power: CPI

"We should wait and see what is going to be its impact on the politics of Maharashtra & on the politics of the country...BJP is trying to do everything to stay in power," D Raja, National General Secretary of Communist Party of India said after Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. 

pointer
18:14 IST, July 2nd 2023
We're part of NDA now: NCP leader Praful Patel tells Republic

"It is automatically clear that we are a part of the NDA. We are with PM Modi to work for the welfare of the state and the people. This is a decision taken by the party. It is high time we should all work for the betterment of Maharashtra," NCP leader Praful Patel told Republic.

 

pointer
18:14 IST, July 2nd 2023
Congress blames 'operation lotus' for Ajit Pawar's defection to NDA

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole blamed 'operation lotus' for nephew Ajit Pawar's revolt against the NCP. Pawar has been appointed as the new Maharashtra Deputy CM. He was followed by eight other MLAs from NCP-- Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

 

pointer
18:05 IST, July 2nd 2023
Uddhav Thackeray calls for a party meeting on July 4

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for an emergency meeting on July 4. He will chair the meeting at 12:30 pm after nine MLAs of Sena's alliance NCP, including leader of opposition Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the Deputy CM whereas the eight others are yet to be allotted a portfolio. 

pointer
17:50 IST, July 2nd 2023
I welcome Ajit Pawar and his MLAs wholeheartedly: CM Shinde

"This is not a new govt, Shiv Sena and BJP govt were functioning under PM Modi's leadership. Development work was going on and Ajit Pawar who believed in the development work, supported and joined the govt. I welcome him and his MLAs wholeheartedly. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine govt now will run at the speed of a bullet train. MVA govt is broken... Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled...it's a hit wicket," said Eknath Shinde. 

pointer
17:45 IST, July 2nd 2023
'Welcome him wholeheartedly': Maharashtra CM on Ajit Pawar's decision

"This is not a new government. Shiv Sena and BJP government were functioning under PM Modi's leadership. Development work was going on and Ajit Pawar who believed in the development work, supported and joined the government," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

"I welcome him and his MLAs wholeheartedly. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine government now will run at the speed of a bullet train. MVA is broken... Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled...it's a hit wicket," he added. 

pointer
17:39 IST, July 2nd 2023
Sharad Pawar raises his hand and says "Sharad Pawar" when asked about who will be the reliable face of the party
pointer
17:23 IST, July 2nd 2023
Jitendra Awhad appointed new LoP in Maharashtra Assembly

After Ajit Pawar declared his support for NDA and took oath as Maharashtra Dy CM, Jitendra Awhad has been made the new Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly. 

 

pointer
17:20 IST, July 2nd 2023
NCP supporters smear black ink on the posters of party leaders who joined the NDA government
pointer
17:16 IST, July 2nd 2023
This is not googly, it is a robbery: Sharad Pawar
pointer
17:05 IST, July 2nd 2023
We will decided on action against rebel leaders: Sharad Pawar

"We will work to strengthen the party again. MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. 

pointer
17:01 IST, July 2nd 2023
Speaker to decide next Maha LoP: Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit revolts

"It is the right of the speaker to decide about the leader of the Opposition. In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. 

pointer
16:47 IST, July 2nd 2023
Sharad Pawar calls an emergency meeting on July 6

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, says "Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand." 

pointer
16:47 IST, July 2nd 2023
PM Modi said NCP is a finished party: Sharad Pawar

"Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. 

pointer
16:44 IST, July 2nd 2023
Sharad Pawar first reaction after nephew Ajit revolts

In the first response after a massive jolt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Some MLAs whose names are in Scam, have joined the cabinet. I have called an important meeting of NCP leaders." 

pointer
16:35 IST, July 2nd 2023
Ajit wanted NCP to ally with BJP, but Sharad Pawar disagreed: Ramdas Athawale

"Ajit Pawar was miffed for some time, because he wanted NCP to ally with BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed with it. I welcome the decision of Ajit Pawar… this is a big change and a big setback for NCP and MVA," said Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Minister on Ajit Pawar joining BJP and taking oath as Maharashtra Dy CM. 

pointer
16:28 IST, July 2nd 2023
Key meet at Shinde residence

After NCP leader Ajit Pawar's oath as Maharashtra Dy CM, a key meeting has been called at CM Eknath Shinde. Ajit Pawar,  
Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujabal has arrived at Shinde's residence. 

pointer
16:18 IST, July 2nd 2023
All MLAs are with me: Ajit Pawar

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. 

pointer
16:08 IST, July 2nd 2023
Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi after joining Maharashtra Cabinet as Dy CM

Earlier, the time was different. You all must have witnessed the past nine years. Under his (PM Modi's) leadership, several works have been accomplished. Now, global leaders recognise India. Show me one leader who thinks about the national and not their personal interest?" said Ajit Pawar. 

 

pointer
16:02 IST, July 2nd 2023
We have majority of NCP MLAs, Will contest polls on party symbol: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar declared that he has the majority of NCP MLAs on his side and will contest elections with the party's symbol.  
 

pointer
15:57 IST, July 2nd 2023
Several people will criticise now a bit: Ajit Pawar

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, says "Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision. Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. We have supported this govt with NCP Party. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP only." 

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

COMMENT