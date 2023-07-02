NCP Splits LIVE: NCP Moves Disqualification Petition Against 9 Rebel MLAs

Quick links:
Sharad Pawar's NCP splits | Image: ANI/PTI
NCP leader Jayant Patil revealed that some MLAs of the party are in touch with the leadership. "Several MLAs have spoken to us and conveyed that they're willing to come back. Can't speak on numbers but several are in touch," he said during the press briefing. He also said that the party's position will be clear on July 5. He also revealed that the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine rebel MLAs, including former Maharashtra leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, before the Maharashtra speaker.
#BREAKING | Several MLAs have spoken to us and conveyed that they're willing to come back. Can't speak on numbers but several are in touch: NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil#Maharashtra #AjitPawar #NCP #BJP #ShivSena #EknathShinde #SharadPawar— Republic (@republic) July 2, 2023
Tune in-… pic.twitter.com/pqkgMLUvIt
"I am operating on solution mode now...I don't know why they have gone. I am not in a position to answer this question," NCP working president Supriya Sule.
#BREAKING | I am operating on solution mode now...I don't know why they have gone. I am not in a position to answer this question: NCP working president Supriya Sule post Ajit Pawar's coup#Maharashtra #AjitPawar #NCP #BJP #ShivSena #EknathShinde #SharadPawar— Republic (@republic) July 2, 2023
Tune in-… pic.twitter.com/79uVuzVili
NCP working President Supriya Sule is addressing a press conference at the party office in Mumbai. This comes after NCP leader and leader of opposition in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government. Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that his cousin Ajit Pawar's decision hurt her but added "There has not been any issue with my brother (Ajit Pawar)". She also said that the NCP "is not a family-run party for now."
#BREAKING | This event has hurt us. All I can say is that Ajit Pawar is my elder brother: NCP working president Supriya Sule as Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister and joins the NDA government in Maharashtra#Maharashtra #AjitPawar #NCP #BJP #ShivSena #EknathShinde… pic.twitter.com/uSBmlRULDZ— Republic (@republic) July 2, 2023
NCP leader Jayant Patil will address a press conference at 11 pm at the party office in Mumbai.
NCP working President Supriya Sule met with party workers after her brother Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance on Sunday.
Several NCP workers showed their protest against its MLAs for joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government by spraying black paint on their pictures. Earlier, the faces of defecting NCP leaders on posters were smeared with black paint.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP workers spraying black paint on photos of those MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
(Visuals from NCP Office) pic.twitter.com/UCzzfJC7k5
"This was bound to happen. BJP's base is decreasing day by day. The way this government was formed, people did not want to accept it and that is why BJP has been trying to break the party continuously," Congress leader Sachin Sawant told ANI.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Sachin Sawant, Congress leader on NCP leader Ajit Pawar to take oath as second deputy CM, says, "This was bound to happen. The way the result came in Karnataka elections...BJP's base is decreasing day by day. The way this govt was formed, people did not want to… pic.twitter.com/AxvDIXQAFX— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
"We want to ask the question that PM Modi had said 5 days back that the NCP is corrupt and they did a scam of Rs 70,000 crores and today they are sitting with them? The public is watching this and the public is going to give a strong answer in the coming elections," he further said.
"We have decided that we are going to be with Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar also spoke to the media and cleared his stance," NCP leader Jayant Patil said during a press conference. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar did not discuss with other leaders before joining hands with the NDA government.
"Ajit Pawar did not discuss this with us. They say that they have the entire party's support. The leaders have condemned the act of Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde," Patil said.
#NCPBreaksUp | Ajit Pawar did not discuss this with us. They say that they have the entire party's support. The leaders have condemned the act of Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP and Eknath Shinde: NCP leader Jayant Patil on Ajit Pawar taking oath as Maharashtra Dy CM and… pic.twitter.com/J0uXaWM6JN— Republic (@republic) July 2, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, dialled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who faced a revolt from his nephew and other MLAs. During their conversation, Rahul Gandhi discussed the political situation in the state, sources said.
"We should wait and see what is going to be its impact on the politics of Maharashtra & on the politics of the country...BJP is trying to do everything to stay in power," D Raja, National General Secretary of Communist Party of India said after Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.
"It is automatically clear that we are a part of the NDA. We are with PM Modi to work for the welfare of the state and the people. This is a decision taken by the party. It is high time we should all work for the betterment of Maharashtra," NCP leader Praful Patel told Republic.
#NCPBreaksUp | NCP leader Praful Patel speaks to Republic; says 'We are now in an alliance with BJP and Eknath Shinde faction. This is a decision taken by the party. It is high time we should all work for the betterment of Maharashtra'— Republic (@republic) July 2, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/rz7TkJHibH… pic.twitter.com/xuJHtIfYsA
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole blamed 'operation lotus' for nephew Ajit Pawar's revolt against the NCP. Pawar has been appointed as the new Maharashtra Deputy CM. He was followed by eight other MLAs from NCP-- Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for an emergency meeting on July 4. He will chair the meeting at 12:30 pm after nine MLAs of Sena's alliance NCP, including leader of opposition Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the Deputy CM whereas the eight others are yet to be allotted a portfolio.
"This is not a new govt, Shiv Sena and BJP govt were functioning under PM Modi's leadership. Development work was going on and Ajit Pawar who believed in the development work, supported and joined the govt. I welcome him and his MLAs wholeheartedly. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine govt now will run at the speed of a bullet train. MVA govt is broken... Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled...it's a hit wicket," said Eknath Shinde.
"This is not a new government. Shiv Sena and BJP government were functioning under PM Modi's leadership. Development work was going on and Ajit Pawar who believed in the development work, supported and joined the government," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.
"I welcome him and his MLAs wholeheartedly. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine government now will run at the speed of a bullet train. MVA is broken... Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled...it's a hit wicket," he added.
#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises his hand and says "Sharad Pawar" when asked about who will be the reliable face of the party pic.twitter.com/2sVWf3RK62— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
After Ajit Pawar declared his support for NDA and took oath as Maharashtra Dy CM, Jitendra Awhad has been made the new Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.
#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP supporters smear black ink on the posters of party leaders who joined the NDA government today. pic.twitter.com/JOW74kSCVj— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
#WATCH | This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar joining the NDA government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uH4xqejsKs— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
"We will work to strengthen the party again. MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
"It is the right of the speaker to decide about the leader of the Opposition. In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, says "Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."
"Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
In the first response after a massive jolt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Some MLAs whose names are in Scam, have joined the cabinet. I have called an important meeting of NCP leaders."
"Ajit Pawar was miffed for some time, because he wanted NCP to ally with BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed with it. I welcome the decision of Ajit Pawar… this is a big change and a big setback for NCP and MVA," said Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Minister on Ajit Pawar joining BJP and taking oath as Maharashtra Dy CM.
After NCP leader Ajit Pawar's oath as Maharashtra Dy CM, a key meeting has been called at CM Eknath Shinde. Ajit Pawar,
Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujabal has arrived at Shinde's residence.
"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Earlier, the time was different. You all must have witnessed the past nine years. Under his (PM Modi's) leadership, several works have been accomplished. Now, global leaders recognise India. Show me one leader who thinks about the national and not their personal interest?" said Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar declared that he has the majority of NCP MLAs on his side and will contest elections with the party's symbol.
Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, says "Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision. Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. We have supported this govt with NCP Party. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP only."