Sharad Pawar's Resignation Will Not Impact Maha Vikas Aghadi: Maha Congress' Nana Patole

Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi and the alliance between the Congress, Shiv-Sena and NCP and other parties will remain as it is, said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on the resignation of Sharad Pawar as NCP chief.

"Maharashtra has the ideology of Ambedkar and I don't think NCP will make any mistake that will go against this ideology," he said. Patole further maintained that Pawar's decision to resign as party boss is their internal matter, and Congress will not intervene in this issue.

"It is their party's decision, and to intervene in it is not our work. Sharad Pawar is a senior Congress leader, and I don't want to make any remarks on this."

Maharashtrian leader and chief of the NCP party, Sharad Pawar, announced his resignation on Tuesday. His announcement didn't go well with his party leaders, who made a huge outcry, asking Pawar to reconsider this decision, with some breaking down in tears while others said that they would stay put unless the veteran leader changed his mind.

On May 2, the 82-year-old politician said he has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will not contest elections again. "I have three years remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth," said Pawar, speaking at the release of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati.'

“I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy,” Pawar added.

On Wednesday (May 3), several NCP leaders resigned from the party, only to convince Pawar to rethink his decision to leave the top position of the party.