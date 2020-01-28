Sharjeel Imam Arrested From Bihar's Jehanabad After 4-day Hunt, Picture Accessed

Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student and former co-organiser of Shaheen Bagh has been arrested by Delhi Police after a four day hunt in Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday. The man-hunt for Sharjeel Imam began after he was caught on tape making a provocative speech amid the anti-CAA stir, by suggesting to 'cut off Assam'. Now, he is being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter.

Dramatic visuals of his arrest emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam could be seen getting nabbed by Delhi Police officials in his hometown. A crowd of Police officials surrounding the site of his arrest was captured by Republic Media Network. Earlier on Monday, Imam's home in Jahanabad was raided, it was further reported by ANI that Jahanabad police had even detained his brother. In addition to his hometown the Delhi Police on Monday conducted raids across Mumbai, Patna, Delhi. Until Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC had been filed against Imam at various locations. Moreover, along with Delhi Police, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh formed 16 teams to find him.

#BREAKING | Sharjeel Imam's first picture out after arrest, tune in for LIVE visuals here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/venaOfnih9 — Republic (@republic) January 28, 2020

Taking cognizance of the JNU student Sharjeel Imam's seditious 'cut off Assam ' call, JNU proctor on Monday, had directed him to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3. Referring to the five complaints filed against him and the sedition case slapped against him for his remark, the administration has demanded him to explain his position on the issue. Sharjeel Imam is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU, studying at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences.

A former Shaheen Bagh organiser, Sharjeel Imam, concerned over the politicisation of the protest site with the hijack of political parties on January 2 announced to withdraw the movement over social media. He said, "to avoid the impending violence from party goons and to avoid politicisation of the stage by parties." The protests gaining momentum amid media coverage, political parties were seen hovering around the area to allegedly gain electoral brownie points.

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

A video emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam was seen instructing the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."