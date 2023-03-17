Sharmila Accuses KCR Of Imposing Sec144 Around Her House; ‘Oppn Has No Voice In Telangana'

YS Sharmila, the chief of YSR Telangana Party, on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for obstructing her from protesting against the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak and accused him of being a 'dictator'. Claiming that the Opposition has no voice left in Telangana, the YSRTP leader informed that Section 144 has been imposed around her house in order to stop her from protesting against the state government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sharmila said, “Once again it is proved that KCR is a dictator. I am again being held under house arrest in Hyderabad. This is happening because there was a paper leak from TSPSC. At least 10 lakh students appeared for the examination. The future of the students is in the dark.”

Demanding a probe into the TSPSC paper leak, the YSRTP chief said, “We don’t know how many papers leaked. Are the authorities responsible for this? It is, therefore, the YSRTP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter or an inquiry must be initiated by a sitting judge himself.

“Section 144 has been imposed around my house to ensure we don’t step out. The Opposition has no voice in Telangana. Once again the democracy in the state of Telangana is being hampered,” she added.

#BREAKING | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila claims she is being stopped from protesting over TSPSC paper leak; 'Why Section 144 in my house. Don't I have right to protest in my house?'



Tune in - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a#Telangana #YSRTP #Sharmila #tspscpaperleak pic.twitter.com/4rHpDygcFm — Republic (@republic) March 17, 2023

BJP protests in Telangana

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP is also protesting against the Chief Minister KCR-led BRS government over the TSPSC paper leak. While Section 144 has been imposed around YSRTP leader YS Sharmila, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the Telangana police in Hyderabad as the camp was staging a protest demanding justice for the students who appeared for the examination.

The saffron party is also demanding the state government to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the leakage of the recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Telangana Raj Bhavan orders for thorough inquiry

While the opposition parties in Telangana are demanding a judicial probe into the TSPSC paper leak, Telangana Raj Bhavan on the instructions of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote to the TSPSC secretary and ordered a thorough inquiry. The Raj Bhavan has also called for a detailed report into the issue within 48 hours.

Seeking a report regarding the matter, the letter issued by Raj Bhavan also asked for bringing stringent action against the culprits and corrective measures proposed to avoid such incidents.