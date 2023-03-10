Sharmila Vs Kavitha: YSRTP Chief Asks If KCR Will Agree To A Women Quota In Telangana

The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y S Sharmila hit out at the timing of the hunger strike of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha considering she has been summoned by the ED for interrogation on March 11 in the alleged money laundering case in connection with the now scrapped Liquor policy.

The one-day hunger strike by Kavitha is a ‘diversionary tactic’ said Sharmila referring to the ED summons against her.

She also rebutted on the issue of the Women’s Reservation Bill for which Kavitha is holding a one-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi today. The Telangana government hasn’t given enough representation to women during elections and also in the cabinet, stated Sharmila.

‘What right she has to go and fight in Delhi?’

Sharmila speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, “In 2018, KCR gave only four seats out of 119 to women,” moreover she also stated about the absence of women in the Cabinet of the Telangana state government, “There was no women of the cabinet of KCR’s first term being in power. Even now, there are only 2 women in the second term. There are just 2-3 MLCs and MPs from the BRS party,” thus she argued that if 33 per cent hasn’t been implemented by her own party in Telangana, “What right she has to go and fight in Delhi.”

She also termed the entire one-day hunger strike as a tactic to take people’s attention away from the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to her in the Delhi Liquor case. “This (hunger strike) is clearly a diversionary tactic by Ms Kavitha to save her skin from the imminent arrest on the Delhi Liquor scam.”

It’s important to recall BRS leader K Kavitha along with the support of the majority of the opposition parties is holding a one day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi today demanding the passage for the Women’s reservation Bill.