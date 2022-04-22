Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Friday calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'suitable PM candidate' and the 'real gamechanger' of the 2024 elections. Thanking the people for the historic victory in the Asansol bypolls, Sinha stated that he was grateful to the TMC for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"This is the record margin, a landslide victory. I am grateful to TMC. Will do whatever the party says. I can do anything to make Mamata Ji a real game-changer in 2024. Mamata Ji is a suitable PM candidate. She is a mass leader. People are looking at her, Opposition is watching her as a leader. She must be a real game-changer," said Sinha.

He also shared that after his resounding victory, he will go and meet LK Advani and seek his blessings. "He has been one of my mentors..like Vajpayee Ji, and nana Ji Deshmukh."

Given the buzz surrounding poll strategist Prashant Kishor's possible plunge into electoral politics, Sinha said that the IPAC founder was his junior and an 'intelligent leader'. "Prashant Kishor was my junior, he belongs to Patna. He is intelligent and has wisdom. If he is going to Congress, he is done with IPAC," he opined.

Sinha weighs in on bulldozer crackdown, condemns Tauqeer Raza's statement

Weighing in on the bulldozer crackdown against illegal encroachment in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Kishor stated that notices should have been given before houses were razed to the ground. "What happened in Jahangirpuri should not have happened and they should have had faith in the court's judgment. Using bulldozers is wrong. One should give notice before using bulldozers. One should not go all of a sudden. Think about the poor. They have taken the votes of the poor, and are now doing ill against them," he stated.

Responding to Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder Tauqeer Raza's communal shocker, Shatrughan Sinha said that all divisive statements need to be condemned.

"I don't know what Tauqeer Raza has said but any divisive statements should be condemned which divides the country and creates tension. But a sense of animosity is prevailing in the society after a lot of provocation from both sides. I can never use such a statement. Such statements are divisive. I can't even say statements that Modi Ji used to say. 'Didi o didi', I didn't feel good about it, he should maintain the dignity of a PM. We should be very selective while using words," he remarked.

The Uttar Pradesh cleric had on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. Raza had issued an ultimatum to the government and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid.