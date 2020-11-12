Shatrughan Sinha Breaks Silence On Son Luv's Bihar Poll Loss, Tows Cong's 'EVM Hacked' Cry

In the recently concluded Bihar Elections, Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from Bankipur seat in the heart of Patna lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin by over 27,000 votes. Son Luv’s defeat is the third in a row in the family. However, reacting to the loss, Sinha said that he is "extremely proud" of Luv. In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha thanked several people for their support and guidance.

"Many could learn from you, working with sincerity, complete dedication & passion even better than me when I started out. This isn't the end, you are here to stay. Best wishes for the future ahead," Shatrughan Sinha said in a tweet. The Congress leader thanked "the dynamic, youth icon" Rahul Gandhi, "most active and man of wisdom" Randeep Surjewala, "most popular leader in true sense" Lalu Prasad Yadav, and "shaandaar and dumdar" Tejashwi Yadav.

'Luv Sinha, unfortunately, lose or was made to lose'

The former BJP MP also said that the counting day "was a day of total excitement, expectations, anticipation, confusion, anxiety & turmoil in an atmosphere of utter chaos. Towing Congress' line of EVM hacked cries, the veteran actor blamed Electoral Voting Machines. Shatrughan Sinha also said that "many deserving & winning candidates" had to go through many unexpected things and agonizing experiences including "our own 'Bihar Putra' Luv Sinha from Bankipore, Patna who unfortunately lost or was made to lose, for obvious reasons.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. Among the NDA allies, four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory. Led by Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD scored a win all the 75 seats it contested to emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

