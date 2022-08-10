Shatrughan Sinha Claims BJP Was Planning 'big Khela' In Bihar; Refuses To Divulge Details

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on August 10 claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning a "big khela" in Bihar before Nitish Kumar took the decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance. He also said that the people are happy with the new government.

"There is happiness everywhere. People were looking for a change. Some people of the ruling party were hindering the development work. They were doing jumla. They also announced a special package but nothing was materialised," the TMC MP said.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said that the comment to root out regional parties was an insult to the mandate of the people. "Nitish Kumar has taken the decision after lots of thinking. I welcome the new government. As Akhilesh Yadav said, it is an exemplary development for the opposition," he said.

Moreover, the Asansol MP, who previously represented the Patna Sahib constituency in Parliament, said that the BJP was planning something big in the state but did not give details, calling it a "sensitive" issue.

"BJP government was planning a big khela in Bihar. We have come to know this through reliable sources. Two-three ministers were also involved in that. I cannot reveal much yet as it is a sensitive issue," Sinha said.

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time in a function at Raj Bhawan while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar doubted if those who came to power in 2014 will be in power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also stated that the Opposition is united.

"The question is, he who came in 2014, will he be able to remain after 2024? I would like all (Opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," Nitish Kumar said.

Image: ANI