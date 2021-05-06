Shatrughan Sinha Hails CM Jagan For 'free Corona' Treatment Plan, Hopes Others Follow Suit

COVID-19 continued to challenge citizens and take lives, as the second wave spread in a menacing manner. Amid the national crisis, leaders have been taking various initiatives to ease the burden on the patients and their families, and one such step was taken by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s initiative to provide free treatment at government hospitals even received a thumbs up from Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha back Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheme for COVID-19

Shatrughan Sinha termed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘visionary’ for ‘corona treatment’ being made 'free'. The actor-turned-politician called it a ‘bold and timely decision’ that would benefit those who ‘need it the most.’ The Congress leader also hoped and prayed that others too followed suit and learn from the 'example.'

As per reports. more than 1 lakh have benefited from the Arogyasri scheme of the government that allowed them to avail of COVID-19 treatment free of cost.

The scheme extended to not just the government hospitals but also reportedly the private hospital taken over by the government.

Meanwhile, the cumulative coronavirus cases crossed the 12 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 22,204 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state went from 11 lakh to 12 lakh total cases in just five days, the fastest surge since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

A record 1,16,367 tests were conducted in 24 hours in the state that turned out over 22,000 fresh positives, according to the latest bulletin.

While 11,128 patients had recovered, another 85 succumbed in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The states Covid-19 chart now showed 12,06,232 total positives, 10,27,270 recoveries and 8,374 deaths.

There are 1,70,588 active cases in the state now.

East Godavari district reported the highest 2,344, Anantapuramu 2,304, Visakhapatnam 2,113 and Prakasam 2,001 fresh cases in a day.

Eight districts reported between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases while Kadapa added 903.

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu ten, East Godavari nine, Prakasam eight, West Godavari seven, Chittoor six, Guntur, Kurnool and SPS Nellore five each, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in a day.

Kadapa registered one death.

(With inputs from PTI)