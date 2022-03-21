Ahead of the Asansol bypoll, Shatrughan Sinha, TMC's candidate for the constituency, rubbished BJP's allegation of him being an 'outsider from Bihar'. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sinha quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example of being an 'outsider' and said Modi hails from Gujarat but is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

After reaching Asansol to campaign for the bypolls, TMC leader said, "They (BJP)call me an outsider. How can I be an outsider if Prime Minister Narendra Modi who comes from Gujarat contest from Kashi (Varanasi)".

This came after West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had said, "The TMC has made an outsider its candidate. But in last year's Assembly polls, the TMC campaigned against us by calling our leaders outsiders. This time, the party could not find a candidate from Asansol and opted for a candidate from Bihar."

Shatrughan Sinha arrives in Asansol ahead of bypolls

Upon reaching Asansol in West Bengal, former BJP MP and now TMC leader Sinha was welcomed by TMC workers with the chants of 'Khela Hobe'. Sinha told reporters that he will be filing his nomination on March 21.

Appreciating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her work in the state, Sinha said "West Bengal Chief Minister is a historic leader in true sense. She is a Tigress. I am here on her invitation. I have faith in the public of Asansol and West Bengal."

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Party General Secretary Agnimitra Paul against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha for the ensuing Lok Sabha bypoll.

After Supriyo who is a two-time BJP MP, quit the party and joined TMC in October last year, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant.

The Asansol bypoll is scheduled to take place on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16. It is to be noted that TMC emerged won the assembly elections held last year against the BJP. In the said elections, Agnimitra Paul registered a win in a fight against the then TMC MLA Sayani Ghosh.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)