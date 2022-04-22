Shatrughan Sinha Reminisces In Childhood Room; Recalls Sneaking Out, Being A 'black Sheep'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Pradeep Singh on Friday days after his historic win in the Asansol by-poll against BJP's Agnimitra Paul. During the conversation, Sinha thanked the people of Asansol for their support and called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'real gamechanger' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, the actor-turned-politician harkened back to his younger days when he would run away from his home at night and return before his father, Bhubaneswari Prasad Sinha, woke up. Born and raised in Bihar's Patna, the 76-year-old called the state his 'strength and weakness' and spoke about his college days where he was considered 'naughty' but also a 'talented' student who exhibited signs of great leadership qualities.

Shatrughan Sinha recalls younger days in his ancestral home

The veteran Bollywood actor, who has blockbuster films like Dostana, Kalicharan, Loha and many more to his name, visited his 90-year-old ancestral home in Patna where he grew up days after winning the Asansol by-poll. Pointing at the space where the interview was being conducted, Sinha said, ''This is the room that was given to me for my studies. I would study here as much as I could,''

The TMC leader also pointed out that even the furniture of the room was the same as before, adding only the placement has changed. Sharing his shenanigans from the old times, Sinha pointed back to the wall, where now stands a cupboard and said, ''This was a door here''.

''My Baba, he was very strict and disciplined. He did his BSc and MSc in America. No matter what happens, he would go to sleep at 9:30,'' he continued, ''After he sleeps, I would slip away from this door, get my bicycle, go away in the night outside with my friends. I would sneak out, run away from this room and come back before morning,'' After running away, the Shatrughan Sinha revealed that he would visit the hostel, Patna Medical College and hospital with his friends.

Shatrughan Sinha was a 'black sheep' in college

Boasting an impressive background in education, Sinha graduated from Patna Science College with a Bachelor of Science. However, he revealed that he was considered the 'black sheep' of his college. ''In college, I was mostly found on the notice board. People called me very naughty but some people called me very talented. But I would always appear on the notice board,''

Interestingly, Sinha also remembered the exact words written for him on the blackboard as he recited, ''Till date, I remember what would come on the notice board: Mr Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, roll no. 210 of Bsc has been fined Rs 25 for his misconduct. He had been warned any such repetition will mean his removal from this college. Copy forwarded to all the head of department.''

When asked about his shenanigans, he simply replied, ''Arey bohot shararate karta tha. (I was very mischievous) I observed, copy people, do mimicry, scenes from different films. Masti was my USP that time''. Always surrounded by his friends, the actor-turned-politician asserted that people would recognize his leadership qualities right away.

