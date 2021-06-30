Shatrughan Sinha Sparks Buzz With Pro-PM Modi Tweet; Clears Air On Political Future

Renowned actor and BJP-turned-Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha set the rumour mills abuzz with his recent tweet where he took on perpetual critics of PM Modi. Tweeting on June 27, he stated, "There are 4 types of people in the world who are unhappy- those who are unhappy owing to their own grief, those who are unhappy at other's grief, those who are unhappy at other's happiness and those who are unhappy with Modi without any reason". While this was perceived as an attempt by Sinha to send feelers to his erstwhile party, he cleared the air on his political future in an interaction with PTI on Tuesday.

Dismissing any plans to switch political allegiance, he said, "It was a Sunday humour for entertainment. I make some tweets for fun every Sunday and no political meaning should be derived from them. Neither do I have any feeling to leave Congress and rejoin BJP nor a wish in this regard". Moreover, the actor affirmed that he still stands by his criticism of the BJP leadership and the Centre's policies such as demonetisation and the rollout of GST.

Affirming faith in Congress' electoral ability, he added, "We should not write off the grand old party on the basis of having lesser numbers of MPs in the last two Parliamentary elections. Congress can bounce back to power. One should not forget that BJP was also a party of two MPs at one time."

दुनिया में चार तरह के दुःखी लोग होते हैं..



१. अपने दु:खों से दु:खी,



२. दूसरों के दु:ख से दु:खी,



३. दूसरों के सुख से दु:खी,



और

*New Variant*

४. बिना बात खामखां मोदी से दु:खी!



😁😁😂😂 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 27, 2021

Shatrughan Sinha's political career

A long-term member of BJP, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from 1996-2008 and served as a Lok Sabha MP for two consecutive terms from 2009-2019. Moreover, he held the Health as well as Shipping portfolios in the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet. In the run-up to the 2019 General Election, Sinha expressed his disenchantment with the saffron party and made several veiled remarks against the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Subsequently, he joined Congress on April 6, 2019, in the presence of general secretary KC Venugopal and communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. While the veteran leader again contested the Lok Sabha election from his bastion Patna Sahib, he lost to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes. Contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket, his wife Poonam Sinha too suffered a defeat at the hands of former BJP president Rajnath Singh in Lucknow. Since then, he has not played a very active role in the Congress party.

(With PTI inputs)