Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Republic; Throws Light On Switch To TMC, Fighting From Asansol

Days after joining Trinamool Congress, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha spoke exclusively to Republic on Thursday. In the exclusive conversation, Sinha highlighted how 'great leader, great human being' Mamata Banerjee announced his name for the fight in Asansol on Twitter, and he obliged knowing that it was 'high-time'.

"That's why I have come here. The people of Asansol are my biggest stars and Bengali people, Bengali language, Bengali culture, is something I really love. If I win, it would be a win for Asansol and its people, the TMC workers. And most importantly, it will be a win for Mamata Banerjee, who is planning a bright future for India," Sinha said.

On the topic of 'Bohiragoto'

Being referred to as a 'bohiragoto' (outsider) by many Shatrughan Sinha said, "I would like to ask all those people, especially those from the BJP, who are calling me an outsider, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought from Varanasi and is still representing the constituency. Is he from there? He is also an outsider there, right?"

"The constitution of the country gives everyone the right- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari - we are all citizens of the country, and we can fight elections from wherever we want," he added, giving another example, that of former Union Minister George Fernandes. In spite of being an outsider, Fernandes not only fought but also won the elections from Bihar and represented the Muzzafarpur constituency in Lok Sabha for over seven terms.

Justifying why BJP was called an outsider, he said, "The one-man show, and the two-man army brought thousands from outside to reflect manpower, which looked like they are kind of trying to invade West Bengal."

On the topic of leaving behind Bihar

Widely known as 'Bihari Babu', Shatrughan Sinha said that he was not leaving behind the state. He reminded how he had come out victorious by a massive margin of votes, and said, "But in the last elections, how with the misuse of Electonic Voting Machine (EVM) I was made to lose, and instead, some other person, my friend was roped in. He was also made to feel special and was dropped like a hot potato. A lot such injustices that took place which forced me to leave..."

He said, that while in TMC, he is going to work towards strengthening the party. He said that he would fight from wherever the party and Mamata Banerjee asked him to...including Bihar.

On Congress

Seen out and about campaigning for Congress in the 2020 assembly elections, he said he won't speak anything against either BJP or Congress because he was not a part of them. "To move in the right direction, you often have to move in a different direction and that direction is TMC for the moment. I would not like to say anything about the promises that were made, those fulfilled, and those left unfulfilled. We will talk about this some other day... right now, even they are in a crisis-like situation," the now-TMC leader said.

He highlighted that in the crisis-like situation, Congress would anyway 'would not have been able to fight' in Bihar. "I am thankful that at this juncture, Mamata Banerjee gave me the opportunity to fight. I am someone who has always raised his voice against injustices no matter in which party. Even when demonetisation happened, I told them on their face it is wrong, it is affecting the people."

On 'The Kashmir Files'

When asked about the trending issue of 'The Kashmir Files' - the film made on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, Shatrughan Sinha refused to comment saying that he hasn't yet watched the movie. "It has been 30 years since the incident, there's no doubt that there were injustices against the Kashmiri Pandits. I have actually gone and met the Pandits in the past years... I really value them, the way they have built themselves from scratch is commendable," he said.

He added, "There have been 56 Prime Ministers since then but with a lot of remorse I would like to say that none of them even once went to meet them...just putting them in tents, is not enough. And this I am telling about all the governments including the ruling government of BJP."