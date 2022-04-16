Last Updated:

'...game-changer in 2024 polls' | Shatrughan Sinha Wins Asansol By-polls; Credits 'India's Favourite, Popular Leader' Mamata

After winning the Asansol bypolls, Shatrughan Sinha credited CM Mamata as India's favourite leader and acknowledged the conduct of free and fair elections.

Abhishek Raval
Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Shatrughan Sinha posted a historic win in the Asansol by-poll against BJP's Agnimitra Paul winning with a margin of 3,03,209 votes, as per EC data. Sinha dedicated the win to the TMC party, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the people of Asansol, while stating that elections were held in a free and fair manner. However, the TMC leader also alleged that earlier, the EVMs had been tampered with. TMC's Shatrughan Sinha also termed CM Mamata as India's popular and favourite leader and that he will continue to support her in his home state Bihar, if TMC chooses to contest from the state.

Actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha said, "Earlier in some places 'Khela Hobe' used to happen with EVMs but here free and fair elections were held without any fear. This win is of TMC, CM Mamata Banerjee and the people of Asansol."

The former BJP leader also predicted that CM Mamata will be a game-changer in the General elections in 2024. Further, thanking Mamata Banerjee, Sinha tweeted and said, "I am indebted to the great leader, the great woman, the great human being - Mamata Banerjee, for reposing her faith in me and am very happy that we have lived up to her expectations... We now look forward to living up to."

West Bengal: TMC wins By-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge

It's important to note that the Asansol Lok Sabha seat has been with the BJP since 2014, when the party galloped to power in the Centre. This was one of the two seats that BJP had won in WB, apart from Darjeeling in 2014. Shatrughan Sinha's win with a record margin of 3,03,209 votes will boost the morale of the party cadres in the state. 

The second bypoll in WB - Ballygunge was also bagged by TMC, where after defecting from the BJP in September 2021, Babul Supriyo contested on the TMC ticket against BJP's Keya Ghosh and won with a margin of 20,228 votes. 

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked the people for giving a decisive mandate to AITC party candidates. In a series of tweets, CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates."

