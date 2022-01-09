BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Punjab CM For Briefing Priyanka Vadra On PM Security Breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is facing a massive backlash from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) after he briefed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi about PM Modi's security breach. Shehzad Poonawalla too lashed out at the Punjab Chief Minister for briefing Gandhi on the shocking security lapse that occurred in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Poonawala has questioned Channi as to what "constitutional scheme" was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra briefed on.

"On what constitutional scheme has Mr Channi, a sitting Chief Minister briefed a non-constitutional post holder like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is not an elected official, not the President of the Congress party but a mere General Secretary and that too in-charge of affairs in Uttar Pradesh. She has nothing to do with Punjab," said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. "Under what circumstances was this briefing given? Isn't this a violation of the oath of secrecy taken by the CM of Punjab. Isn't this a violation of all constitutional norms for a CM to be briefing a person who has no elected position with regards to national security matter" questioned BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

Moreover, he attacked Channi and termed his actions as a "violation of the oath of secrecy". "It is a violation of the oath of secrecy. A person with no elected position cannot be given secret information," Poonawala added. Apart from him, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra too came down heavily on Channi. He alleged Channi of violating the oath of secrecy and sharing critical details of PM Modi's security lapse with Priyanka Gandhi.

"A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in the loop regarding PM’s security?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet. "Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her Kaam ho gaya hai, jo aapne bola tha voh ho gaya hai. (The work is done as you had directed)," he added.

PM Modi’s security breach

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

The Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10. A 7-member NIA team has been constituted to probe into PM Modi's security breach apart from the 3-member Punjab govt committee probing the issue.

Image: ANI/PTI