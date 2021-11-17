Shekhawat Slams Gehlot's Promise Of 'zero Corruption' After Teachers Admit To Paying Bribe

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a swipe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Wednesday, over his promises of 'zero corruption' in Rajasthan, after a video of his embarrassing interaction with teachers went viral.

Gehlot on Tuesday found himself in a sticky situation during an event when teachers screamed 'yes' on being asked if they have to give bribes for transfers and new posts.

Having a light conversation with lecturers at their felicitation program in Jaipur, the CM had said, "I have heard that sometimes, teachers have to bribe some people for placement. I don't know whether this is true...". To this, the teachers are heard replying in unison, "It's true." The CM goes on to ask, "Really? You have to give money?" The teachers reply with a loud "yes."

Following the unexpected response, Gehlot said, "It's very unfortunate that teachers need to give money for the transfer. A policy should be made." Notably, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra was also present during the event, meant to honour teachers.

Reacting to the incident, Shekhawat slammed Gehlot's promise of 'zero corruption' in the state and said, "By raising this question (to teachers), the Chief Minister himself stamped the corruption in his government."

"When teachers, who make the 'future' of a child, start accepting that they have to pay a bribe for their placement and that too in front of the state education minister, then even the children can understand how the 'present' situation of the state would be."

"Now people should also have no objection in calling Gehlot ji's promise of zero corruption 100% false because the teachers cannot collectively lie like him," he said further.

Watch the video of CM Gehlot's interaction with teachers here

जब "भविष्य" निर्माता शिक्षक ही स्वीकारने लगें कि उन्हें स्थानांतरण के लिए रिश्वत देनी पड़ती है और वह भी राज्य शिक्षा मंत्री के सामने तो बच्चा भी समझ सकता है कि राज्य का "वर्तमान" कैसा है?



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने खुद ही सवाल कर अपनी सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार पर मुहर लगा दी।#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Dl6NcsIPz4 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 16, 2021

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia had also slammed the state government for the ongoing corruption under Ashok Gehlot's regime.