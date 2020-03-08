'Shera Should Clarify Who Attempted To Stop Him': Congress' Govind Singh

Madhya Pradesh Congress member Govind Singh stated that Chief Minister Kamal Nath will decide if an MLA will become a Minister and that the party will not entertain any drama. Singh was responding to the remarks made by Surendra Singh Shera after returning from Delhi.

Speaking to reporters regarding remarks made by Shera upon his return from Delhi, Singh said, "He should state clearly, nobody has stopped him. He should state clearly who all have been trying to stop him."

Shera returns

On Shera's remarks of being made a Minister, Singh said, "These decisions will be taken by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, it is not in Shera's hands."

Shera, an independent MLA from Burhanpur, returned to Bhopal by an afternoon flight from Delhi. Talking to reporters, he asserted that he continues to support the Kamal Nath-led government. He said, "I was in Delhi for my daughter's medical treatment. I was not in any kind of captivity. I will meet CM Kamal Nath soon."

The Congress had accused the opposition BJP of trying to poach its MLAs to bring down the state government. Three Congress MLAs - Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh, and Raghuraj Kansana - are reportedly still untraceable.

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

On Thursday, Republic TV sources had stated that some Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government. Reportedly, the MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru are allegedly huddled in luxury hotels.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had accused BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra of offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. The Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018.

In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.

