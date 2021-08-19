Attacking the BJP over increasing violence that led to a curfew in Shillong last week, the Congress has decided to write to parties in the ruling alliance and demand a leadership change in Meghalaya.

Congress urges other parties for 'leadership change'

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said his party will be writing to the leaders of all political parties who are in the government, in order to bring them together and 'save the state and the interest of its people.' Sangma said a government can best serve the people only when there is a course correction.

"Would you like to sit in a car when the driving is not listening to you and your palpitation is increasing? You need to change the driver and save the state, not for the interest of Mukul Sangma or members of the CLP (Congress legislature party), but in the larger interest of the state and the people should supersede everything else," the Congress leader said.

Violence broke out in several parts of Shillong, with people engaging in arson and attacking government officials, over the death of Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew, a former leader of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on August 13 when he allegedly tried to attack police during a raid at his house in connection with IED blasts in the state. Thangkiew's family, however, has alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder" by the police, in the guise of a 'fake encounter'.

Meghalaya Home Minister resigns

Following the incident, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post and called for a high-level probe into the matter. A large number of people took to the streets in protest against Thangkhiew's encounter, while hundreds of them joined his funeral procession, holding black flags. Petrol bombs were hurled at Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's personal residence and a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was attacked, despite the government imposing curfew in the state.

On Tuesday, Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik made a narrow escape after miscreants hurled stones at his motorcade on his way back from the Guwahati Airport. Some of the vehicles were damaged in the mayhem.

'Men armed with AK-47 marched in Shillong'

Targeting the BJP government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala drew parallels between pictures of Taliban militants on the streets of Kabul and the situation in Meghalaya. Citing videos of masked men marching with AK-47 rifles in Shillong, Surjewala alleged that the BJP has pushed the Northeast into arson and constitutional anarchy.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sangma said the situation in Shillong is calmer and added that the state government is working to ensure that normalcy returns soon.