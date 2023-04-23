Shimla Civic Polls: BJP Manifesto Promises 'one Nigam One Tax', 50% Rebate In Garbage Bills

"One nigam one tax", a 50-per cent rebate in garbage bills and toilets, parking facilities and open gymnasiums in every ward are the highlights of the BJP manifesto for the May 2 Shimla Municipal Corporation polls.

The manifesto released by outgoing Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Takur here on Sunday also promised the right of possession to the owners of the temporary sheds constructed on two Biswa of land and installation of CCTV cameras in the city to check incidents of crime.

A task force for protecting people from attacks by monkeys and stray dogs, streamlining the drainage system and building hostels for labourers and marriage halls are some of the other promises in the manifesto, according to a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The saffron party, which came to power at the SMC for the first time in 2017, is also banking on the development projects launched by it under the Smart City plan, a Rs 1,813-crore scheme to ensure 24x7 water supply to people and the construction of a second tunnel at Dhalli.

Thakur said all the promises made in the manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit. He slammed the ruling Congress for making "tall promises" ahead of last year's Assembly polls to come to power in the hill state, but failing to honour them.

A total of 102 candidates are in the fray for the 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC). The polls are being contested on party symbols.

The Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates from all the 34 wards and there is a direct contest between the two parties in 10 of those. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have fielded candidates from 21 and four wards respectively, while nine independents are also in the poll race.