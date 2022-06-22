Shinde Asks Shiv Sena To 'leave Unnatural Front, Take Decision In Maharashtra's Interest'

After sources informed Republic that Eknath Shinde has turned down the offer of becoming the net Chief Minister of Maharashtra as his issue is not with the CM post but the alliance with Congress and NCP, the rebel minister has now tweeted that it is important for Shiv Sena to get out of the 'unnatural front' of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP for the party's survival.

Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and said, "1. In the last two and a half years, the MVA government benefited only the constituent parties, and the Shiv Sainiks were overwhelmed. 2. While the constituent parties are getting stronger, the Shiv Sainiks - Shiv Sena is getting systematic embezzlement. 3. It is essential to get out of the unnatural front for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks. 4. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra."

Earlier, top sources told Republic that Shinde has rejected the proposal to ally with Congress and NCP, saying that becoming the Chief Minister is not the issue, but it’s the alliance with the Congress and NCP, and their complete opposite ideologies, further stating that he will not compromise with Hindutva.

Earlier, Republic learnt that Sharad Pawar has advised Thackeray to make rebel minister Eknath Shinde the next CM. This comes barely an hour after Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived at the Maharashtra CM's residence. In latest update, Pawar has now left from the CM's residence. Uddhav Thackeray may also move out of his official residence 'Varsha' later in the day, informed top sources.

Hours ago, Uddhav Thackeray conceded his defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook, the Maharashtra CM expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

'My own people are now questioning; ready to quit': Uddhav Thackeray

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take responsibility for the CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena then why all this? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet governor," the Maharashta CM added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options, with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'. After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam.