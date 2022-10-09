Shinde Camp Calls EC's Interim Order 'temporary'; 'Will Continue To Claim Party & Symbol'

After the Election Commission on Saturday passed an interim order announcing that neither of the two groups-- Shinde and Uddhav factions, shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena', the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp called the interim order temporary and said that they will continue to claim the party as well as the poll symbol.

Speaking to Republic over the EC's interim order freezing the poll symbol, Shinde camp leader Gulabrao Patil attacked Uddhav Thackeray and said, "First you lost Shiv Sena, then you lost MPs and MLAs and now you have lost the party’s poll symbol. You have lost the ‘Bow & Arrow’ that Balasaheb had kept for 50-60 years. You must give answers to all the workers on why you did this. You did nothing for the party. You did nothing to handle the party."

Adding further Patil said, "You (Uddhav Thackeray) can take any symbol now, this won’t matter now as you are failed... We did not leave the party. We said ‘We belong to Shiv Sena’. They created the dispute... The ‘Bow & Arrow’ that got embedded in people’s hearts is now lost. Now, what are they left with?"

'Will continue to claim the party and the symbol': Shinde camp

Deepak Kesarkar, minister in the Eknath Shinde government said that the freezing of the symbol is only limited to the by-elections and that they will continue to claim over the party's name and the symbol as well.

"We had claimed and will continue to claim the symbol and the party name—Shiv Sena. This is an interim order. The symbol is freeze but it is only limited to this by-election. When it comes to regular sharing, we claim that we are the real Shiv Sena because 70% of the MLAs, MPs and party members are with us. Our claim is genuine and we will continue to have the claim," Kesarkar told Republic.

Speaking on the upcoming Andheri East by-polls, the Shinde group Minister said, "We are the true Shiv Sena. People have voted BJP-Shiv Sena for the parliament election, and assembly election and I am sure, in this by-election also they will continue to support us."

On the Uddhav faction going to Supreme Court over the EC's interim order, Kesarkar said that the apex court has already given the poll body the freedom to make the decision in the matter concerned. "Making an interim order and freezing (of party symbol) is not happening for the first time. It has happened in the past also and such things are very common when there is a limited time to decide on any matter," he told Republic.

Shinde camp to hold meeting

It is pertinent to mention that after EC's order freezing the Shiv Sena symbol, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has called a meeting with his camp leaders at his residence in Mumbai today (Sunday) evening. Responding to the question on this scheduled meeting, Kesarkar said, "Shinde Sahab believes in democracy and whatever he has to decide, he consults his MLAs, MPs and party leaders, just like Balasaheb used to do."

It is pertinent to mention that the Uddhav camp is also scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday at around 12:00 PM. According to the sources, the Uddhav Thackeray faction could move the Supreme Court over EC's decision.