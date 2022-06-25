Shinde Camp Cites Backing Of 2/3rd MLAs For 'real Shiv Sena Tag' Post Uddhav Meeting

Appointed the spokesperson of the rebel camp, Deepak Kesarkar spoke on the name-fame tussle with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on June 25. In conversation with the channel, Kesarkar opined on the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction passing a resolution barring them from using Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray's names, and claimed 'We are the Shiv Sena'.

"We are Shiv Sena, we got elected on a Shiv Sena ticket and symbol, and we are the member of the House in the name of Shiv Sena, so we remain Shiv Sena. If we were below 2/3rd, then they could have taken action against us, but since we are more than 2/3rd, they can't take action against us," the spokesperson of the Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena said.

'They're trying tricks with us'

The Shinde faction spokesperson during the conversation also said that the Uddhav camp was 'playing tricks' on them. "They think that we will break down, we will not have the patience. But let me tell you, we belong to a land which is Sai Baba's land and the symbol of Sai Baba is Sata and Sadhguru."

Speaking about the floor test that may be happening soon, Kesarkar said, " At this point in time, they are not even ready to take our application for recognition. As per the Constitution of India, we are entitled to that recognition. Let them give us that recognition first. We are Shiv Sena, let them prove that we are not."

Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs- Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

"If you go through the act, you will find that there's 15 days period, then why just 2 days given to us? Why the hurry? You know that we are out of the station. These are all tactics, nobody will understand why 7 days was not given, this is the minimum period for any sort of explanation," he said.

On Saturday, the Deputy Speaker rejected Shinde camp's motion of no-confidence against him, with sources citing the reason being that the resolution was sent from an anonymous email id and that no MLA came to hand it over.

