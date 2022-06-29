Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from the bus en route to the Guwahati hotel, Eknath Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar confirmed that the Shiv Sena rebels would move to a place close to Mumbai later on Wednesday. He exuded confidence in the MVA government losing the floor test scheduled for Thursday. He said, "If the floor test is tomorrow, we will be reaching tomorrow. The case is right now going on. It will come before the honourable Supreme Court. And whatever they decide is binding on us. If it is tomorrow, tomorrow. Day after tomorrow, day after tomorrow. Whenever is the day, we are ready for it".

When asked about the rebels possibly arriving in Goa today before leaving for Mumbai to take part in the floor test, Deepak Kesarkar revealed, "We will stay close to Mumbai, wherever we may stay. (We will be) close to Mumbai so that we can reach Mumbai in one hour. Because we have to go for the floor test and we will not take any risk".

Maintaining that it is the duty of the state government to provide protection to them, he opined, "When the Supreme Court gives any verdict, it is binding on them. Why should we bother? If anyone tries to do anything, we will approach the court again i.e the highest platform of law."

Maharashtra floor test

In a massive development a day earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test on June 30. This came in the wake of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs putting forth this demand. In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House."

A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements inside and outside the state Assembly. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government received a temporary relief as the Supreme Court agreed to hear at 5 pm today Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against the floor test. Meanwhile, Thackeray has called for a Cabinet meeting at the same time amid growing speculation about the future of MVA.