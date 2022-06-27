As the Shiv Sena political crisis reached the Supreme Court, MLA Geeta Bharat Jain, who fought as an Independent candidate and later joined Shiv Sena, in a social media post, said that rumours alleging that rebel legislators have been bought for Rs 50 crore each are untrue.

In a Facebook post, the Mira Bhayandar MLA assured voters, citizens, well-wishers and others that she has not taken a single penny from anyone. She asserted that she has taken this step to solve problems in her assembly constituency.

"Rumors are being spread by some people and media that all the rebel commoners have been bought for Rs 50 crore each. I want to assure all the voters, citizens, colleagues, seniors, well-wishers, family members etc. of my constituency that neither I have taken even a single rupee for supporting any party in my political life, nor have to take. As for selling it for 50 crores, you all know very well that no one can buy me with money," Jain said in a post in Hindi.

"Whenever I have given my support, its main purpose was only to solve the problems of my assembly. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she added.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a political crisis ever since Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of Shiv Sena, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength, decided to withdraw support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde camp moves SC

A Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the petitions of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker to them.

The Shinde camp moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and sought a stay on it.