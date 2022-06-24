With fresh political developments emerging every minute from Maharashtra amid turmoil, rebel MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp, Chimanrao Patil on Friday said that the Shinde camp can reconsider returning to Mumbai and reconciling if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is open to a tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further stated that the next state government must have a 'Hindutvavadi thought process'.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, when asked who will form the next government in the state, the Shinde camp MLA said, "The next government will be with Hindutvavadi thought process. We can form government with BJP. CM Uddhav should say yes to come with BJP. If he accepts then there won't be further discussion over it. "

'There can't be an order to come to Mumbai within 24 hours'

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's 24-hour ultimatum to rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai, Chimanrao Patil said that the action taken by the CM's faction won't be legal.

"There can't be an order to come to Mumbai within 24 hours," he said. Rao added, "He says 'come here in Mumbai within 24 hours', nothing is going to happen. If any action is initiated, such action will not be legal. How can we be suspended? If a wrong decision is taken, we can challenge it before the court. Such decisions cannot stand in the eyes of law. They should introspect as to why there is rebellion. Some day we'll come back to Mumbai anyway, but we also have some planning and strategy."

When asked about the Anti-Defection Law, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA stated that anti-defection will not apply to the Eknath Shinde camp as they have the support of almost 50 MLAs.

CM Thackeray gives ultimatum to rebel MLAs

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, disciplinary action will be taken against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't return to Mumbai within 24 hours.

Amidst all this, Shiv Sena's legal team reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and has demanded a decision on the suspension of 12 rebel MLAs. As per sources, it has also sought the disqualification of 5 more MLAs- Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Balaji Kalyankar and Ramesh Bornare. Earlier, in a setback to the Shinde rebels, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal accepted an application by the Sena appointing Sunil Prabhu as the Chief Whip.

Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV earlier on Friday, Shinde proclaimed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the 'real Shiv Sena.' Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including independents. Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels on Friday. A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to the rebel MLAs.