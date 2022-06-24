Shinde Camp MLA Kesarkar Responds To Uddhav's 'Balasaheb' Jibe; Says 'Stood By Thackerays'

Personal attacks against the Thackeray family have always been condemned by Shiv Sena MLAs, however, Uddhav Thackeray should have asked the BJP to stop the party's leaders from making personal remarks against Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's residence) or the Thackeray family, said Eknath Shinde's rebel faction MLA Deepak Kesarkar. The MLA made this statement while responding to the jibe about him by Uddhav Thackeray, wherein the Chief Minister asked the rebel MLA not use Balasaheb's name. Notably, Eknath Shinde on June 22 said he will always remain “Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik” and has no plans to cut off ties with the party.

"All of us are with him (Uddhav Thackeray) when it comes to personal attacks. BJP should have seen that personal attacks should not have been made against Uddhav Thackeray. Many a times, we have condemned this attack and stood firmly with him. He should have taken up this issue with the BJP because they have sympathies for the Thackeray family. You (Uddhav Thackeray) should have spoken about this to the higher authorities of the BJP," said Shinde-camp MLA Kesarkar.

'Without Balasaheb, you are nothing'

Uddhav Thackeray in a new address on June 24 took a swipe at the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and dared him not to use Balasaheb's name. He also stated that 'without Sena and Balasaheb's name, they are nothing'.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Secretariat called the Advocate General to consult on the demand of the Shiv Sena to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs. In another development, the rebels have decided to move a resolution against the deputy speaker after two pro-BJP independent legislators wrote to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal objecting to the proposed suspension of rebel MLAs.

