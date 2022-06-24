Shinde Camp MLA Kesarkar Slams Aaditya's 'deserted For Money' Claim; 'How Can One Buy Me?'

In response to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray's 'rebels deserted for money' claim, Eknath Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar told Republic Media Network that Aaditya Thackeray should think that people have worked for Shiv Sena for a long time. Giving his example, the Sawantwadi legislator said that he implemented Balasaheb's dream in Konkan.

In a debate moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Deepak Kesarkar said, "Aaditya is a young leader. He should think that people have worked for Shiv Sena for a long time. I have implemented Balasaheb's dream of bringing peace to Konkan. So how one can buy me? By my own I have come here," said.

Kesarkar said that he and four other senior leaders met Uddhav Thackeray and tried to convince him that they are not against him but the alliance. "The alliance is killing Shiv Sena everywhere where our MLAs and MPs are there. They are promoting number two. So what is the point in continuing with them?" he asked.

"We explained to Aaditya in his car, why MLAs were unhappy, and none were unhappy with Aaditya and Uddhav. We have said for 1.5 years, to join back with BJP. After I came out, 150 Shiv Sena workers surrounded my car, and followed me," he added.

Kesarkar said that in democracy when an elected person takes a decision, there should not be a road fighting. "It's the duty of CM to ensure there is peace in the state. He should perform his constitutional duty," the MLA added.

Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray said that those who have joined Shinde have gone just for money, further accusing them of betraying CM Uddhav.

"Those who went for the money. Some people betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Those who have gone will get something for a while. Uddhav Ji is trying to maintain peace and harmony. There has been a rebellion in Shiv Sena in the past too," Aaditya added.

'With the support of 16 people, one cannot become a leader of House'

Kesarkar said that the rebel camp does not accept the disqualification notice and they will go to court. He also questioned the appointment of Ajay Chaudhari as Legislative Party leader.

"We will be going to court to quash the decision for giving approval to Chaudhari. "Just by the support of 16 people one cannot become the leader of the house," he said.

The Shinde Camp MLA said that they are fighting for their constitutional right of 2/3rd majority. "By this, we will become a separate group, we are entitled to sit separately and have a separate office in Vidhan Sabha."

Moreover, Kesarkar said that nobody has challenged Uddhav Thackeray. "We have been always with him, I'm trying for 1.5 years for a patch-up between him and BJP," he said.

When asked if the rebel camp could become restless over disqualification concerns, the MLA said, "All kinds of tactics are utilised by people who don't have a majority in the assembly. It is our constitutional right to get recognition."

Image: Republic World/PTI