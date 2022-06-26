Shinde Camp Moves SC Against Disqualification Notices, Matter To Be Heard On Monday

The political crisis in Maharashtra has reached the Supreme Court with rebel Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Eknath Shinde faction filing two petitions in the Apex Court. The top court will hear the matter on Monday morning.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice GB Pardiwala will hear the matter, wherein, one petition deals with challenging the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the second challenging the disqualification notices issued by the deputy speaker of Maharashtra Assembly to Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

The plea stated that until a decision is taken on the proposal to remove the deputy speaker, till then, the top court to direct Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal not to take any action on the disqualification petition against the rebel MLAs.

As per the Shinde faction, despite being fully aware of the fact those more than two-thirds of members of the Shiv Sena legislature party supported Shinde yet the Deputy Speaker appointed Ajay Choudhari as the legislative party leader.

The petition reads: "The notice issued by Deputy Speaker is completely illegal and arbitrary".

The Shinde faction alleged that the properties of the rebel MLAs have been damaged and they are receiving threats every day and that there is a threat to their lives.

The petition further stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has not only withdrawn the security from their residence and of family members but is repeatedly trying to provoke the party workers.

The petition reads: The disqualification notice is a classic example of the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal acting hand in glove with the government in an attempt to hastily disqualify the petitioner along with other supporters. The disqualification rules and the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules are sought to be completely bypassed.

The power tussle in Maharashtra is getting intense day by day with both factions of Shiv Sena, one led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Shinde not ready to budge. The rebel MLAs left Maharashtra and have been camping in Assam's Guwahati for the past few days. Rebels expressed their displeasure over the coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, whereas, Uddhav led faction alleged BJP's role in motivating the Shiv Sena MLAs to rebel and topple the Maharashtra government.