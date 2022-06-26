Eknath Shinde Camp Moves SC Over Disqualification Notice, Matter To Be Heard On June 27

In a key development, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camp moved Supreme Court challenging the ouster of Eknath Shinde, and the subsequent appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, sources informed Republic TV. The matter is to be listed at 10:30 a.m. for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench of the apex court comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, sources told the channel.

Eknath Shinde replaced by Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed minister Shinde as the Sena’s legislative party leader after the 58-year-old leader went incommunicado after the legislative council elections along with a group of lawmakers. He was replaced by Choudhary. Deputy Speaker Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Choudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing Shinde.

All rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati wrote to Deputy Speaker Zirwal stating that Shinde will remain their leader in the legislature. However, no steps were taken, and Choudhary continued to serve as Shiv Sena's legislative leader.

Moreover, for not attending a meeting called by the Shiv Sena, he initiated a disqualification proceeding against the rebel MLAs, and Deputy Speaker Zirwal issued a show-cause notice to them. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

A day thereafter, 14 legislators led by Shinde served a no-confidence notice against Deputy Speaker Zirwal, which was rejected. As per sources in the Vidhan Bhavan, this decision was taken as the rebel Shiv Sena camp's letter giving notice for the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address. Moreover, none of the MLAs who were signatories to the letter, submitted it to the office. Sources also indicated that no original signature was present on the letter.