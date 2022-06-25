In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar questioned the disqualification notice to 16 rebel MLAs by the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker, who gave them just two days of time instead of 15 days. He also stated that no action can be taken against them by Shiv Sena as they have a 2/3rd majority.

When asked about the legal battle over Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray's names, Kesarkar said, "We are Shiv Sena we have got elected on Shiv Sena symbol and we are a member of the House on the name of Shiv Sena. If we were below 2/3rd, they could have taken action against us. We have 2/3rd numbers so they can't act against us. It is just fear tricks."

On Schedule 10 of anti-defection law which states that even with a 2/3rd majority, the faction can only survive by merging with another party, the Sawantwadi MLA said, "They are even not ready to take our application. As per the Constitution, we are entitled to get that recognition, give us that recognition first and will say that we are with which Shiv Sena. Let them prove that we are not Shiv Sena, then there will be group Sena A or B. If they feel we are original then give us Shiv Sena A, if not then B. We don't have a problem with that."

#LIVE | We are Shiv Sena, we are elected on Shiv Sena symbol, and we remain as Shiv Sena. We are more than 2/3rds. They are trying tricks. We are from land of Sai Baba. We have enough patience, victory will be ours: Deepak Kesarkar, Eknath Shinde camp MLA pic.twitter.com/J7N49z6Ums — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

'Law says 15 days period': Shinde camp on two-day disqualification notice

Deepak Kesarkar said that the disqualification notices sent to 16 rebel MLAs have a two-day period but the law says 15 days period.

"15 days period is there, what is the hurry? You are not aware that we are out of station. There are all just tactics. Why seven days were not given? That is the minimum period. You are not entertaining our recognition as a different group and saying that you are disqualified. If on the floor of the house, we don't follow we could be disqualified. Outside the house, how you are applying it?" he asked.

On being asked if the Governor has to call the Assembly over the notice of the no-confidence motion against the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker, the Shinde camp leader said, "We will certainly come to Mumbai. Otherwise, we will send our representative. We can authorise anybody."

The Deputy Speaker on June 25 served disqualification notice to 16 rebel MLAs. They have been asked to file their reply by 5.30 pm on June 27. It is worth noting that Eknath Shinde's camp has also sent a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker. However, it was rejected.

Image: Twitter, ANI