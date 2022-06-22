In a massive development in connection with the Maharashtra political crisis, 34 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have now signed a resolution under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, expressing their discontent with the party, and demanded to retain Shinde as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party. This comes after Shiv Sena sent out an ultimatum to all its MLAs ahead of an emergency meeting at 5 pm at CM's residence. Copies of the letter have been sent to the Governor, the Deputy Speaker and the Vidhan Sabha secretary. The MLAs reaffirmed that "Eknath Shinde, who was appointed as the Leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on 31.10.2019, is and continues to be the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly."

In the resolution letter, the rebel MLAs have stated, "There has been great dissatisfaction prevalent amongst the members of our party viz. Shiv Sena and our party Cadre at large, on account of corruption in the Government, administration regarding police posting, corruption by then Home Minister Mr. Anil Deshmukh (who is in Jail), and sitting Minority Minister Mr. Nawab Malik (who is also in jail for involvement with Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim). Apart from the above reasons the our party Cadre faced tremendous harassment and distress on Political as well as personal grounds from the Opposition."

The rebel group has also highlighted in the letter how the Shiv Sena has compromised on party principles by 'aligning with contrasting ideologies for the sake of achieving power in the State of Maharashtra'. "The ideology of our party's leader late Balasaheb Thackeray was to give a clean and honest government to the people of Maharashtra, and also without compromising on the principles of Hindutva, which was defeated on the first day itself by aligning with the Opposing ideologies," the resolution read.

Meanwhil, rebel MLAs have decided to not change their decision and will remain in Assam's Guwahati. At the same time, Eknath Shinde will hold another round of meeting with all the MLAs on Wednesday evening. Earlier, Shiv Sena called an emergency Legislative Party meeting at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai at 5 pm to address the situation arising out of an attempt to destabilise the government. Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu mandated the participation of all party MLAs failing which disqualification proceedings will be initiated against them.

In a letter sent to Sena MLAs, Prabhu stated, "Please note that it is necessary to be present for this meeting. This information has been sent to your email id registered in the Maharashtra Assembly. Besides this, it has been conveyed to you via social media platforms, WhatsApp and SMS. You cannot skip this meeting without giving sufficient reasons in writing. If you remain absent from this meeting, it will be considered that you have the intention of voluntarily leaving the membership of Shiv Sena. Please note that proceedings pertaining to disqualification of members as enshrined in the Indian constitution will be initiated."

The development comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dropped a mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the state assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..." This suggests that the Uddhav Thackery-led government may dissolve the assembly as its numbers slip into a minority.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.