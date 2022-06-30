Shinde Camp Reveals Next Strategy, Possible Tie-up With BJP; 'We Want To Bring Good Govt'

After the fast-paced late-night developments that led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Eknath Shinde camp MLA and spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV discussing the future course of action for the rebel Sena brigade. Kesarkar told Republic that Eknath Shinde would leave Goa on Thursday, June 30 to hold discussions in Mumbai following which there could be a new government in Maharashtra. On possible alliance with the BJP, he remained tight-lipped but said that the rebels were ready to work together for the benefit of the state.

"Uddhav Thackeray's resignation is not a matter of happiness for us. We just wanted him to come out of the MVA alliance with Congress and NCP but he did not listen to us so we had to take this step. Going forward, we want to bring a good government and we are with Shinde sir. Tomorrow we have a meeting with him after which he will go to Mumbai and possibly form a new government in Maharashtra," said Deepak Kesarkar.

"We were going to leave early morning tomorrow because floor test was there, but now we may not leave since he has resigned. We have a separate identity, which will remain. We will work together for Maharashtra, who we will work with, that will be decided by Shinde sahab," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action. "Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil told Republic.

Decks are now clear for the saffron party to return to power in the state. Fadnavis is already in touch with Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Efforts are underway to stitch an alliance between NDA and Shiv Sena's breakaway faction to form the next government. As per sources, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will reach Mumbai for a core meeting with party leaders at 12 PM today. Meanwhile, Shinde is expected to brief the rebel MLAs on the way forward with the saffron party.

Sources have informed Republic TV that BJP is likely to stake a claim to form the next government in Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister on July 1.