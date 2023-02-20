Shinde Camp Takes Over Shiv Sena Office In Assembly Days After 'bow And Arrow' Victory

In another jolt to Uddhav-camp in Maharashtra, the Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan has been handed over to CM Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday, February 20. The office was reported to be sealed after the beginning of the conflict in the Shiv Sena.

According to initial reports, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with Shiv Sena MLAs was expected to meet the assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar today. The agenda of the meeting was to ask the speaker for handing over the Shivsena’s Vidhan Bhavan legislative office.

The Shiv Sena MLAs claimed that the assembly office should be handed over to them as the Election Commission has declared the Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted them the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Thackeray-faction moves to SC

The Uddahv Tackeray camp on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order to allot the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Shinde-faction. However, he faced another setback after the apex court said that it won't hear the matter today as it's not mentioned in the list of pleas to be heard today.

The Election Commission on February 17 allotted the Shiv Sena party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction. It led to a major political ruckus in the state as Uddhav-camp questioned the decision.

Uddhav-faction leader Sanjay Raut also mentioned that they will challenge the decision in the court of law and public. He also accused the BJP of backing the Shiv Sena in carrying out the business deal to buy the party name and symbol.

In a tweet, he mentioned, "I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol & Shiv Sena’s name has been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 cr worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate."