Shinde Camp To Challenge HC Order On Shivaji Park? Maharashtra CM Calls For Key Meet Today

It seems like the Dussehra rally row has not yet ended in Maharashtra politics even after the Bombay High Court's order allowing the Uddhav Thackeray camp to hold the rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. In a fresh development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting with his camp leaders at his residence in Mumbai today evening. Notably, in the meeting, the Shinde camp will make a final decision on whether to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay HC order to grant the Shivaji Park permission to Uddhav’s camp.

After the Bombay HC order pertaining to the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park ground, it was well speculated that the row between Shinde and Uddhav camp was not yet over. In fact, while addressing a press briefing on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that the CM would take a call on challenging the HC order in the Supreme Court.

"Many people have asked whether our main leader Eknath Shinde will go to the Supreme Court against this order or whether our Shiv Sena will appeal in the Supreme Court. This is completely dependent on our leader Shinde Saheb. He has to take this decision. But until now, no such decision has been taken. When all aspects of the court's order will be examined, he will take a decision," Deepak Kesarkar said on Friday.

Dussehra rally row

The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. While both Sena factions had applied for permission to stage this event at Shivaji Park, they also zeroed in on the Bandra Kurla Complex ground as a backup option. While the Shinde camp secured the nod to hold the rally at the BKC ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused permission to both sides as far as the application for Shivaji Park is concerned.

However, in its order dated September 23, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata set aside the BMC's decision. While permitting the Uddhav Thackeray faction to use Shivaji Park for the Dussehra event on October 5, the court directed it to maintain law and order. Moreover, it asked the local police station to depute a sufficient number of cops at the site and video record the proceedings. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.