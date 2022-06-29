Shinde Camp To Fly To Goa Ahead Of Floor Test, 71 Rooms Booked At Taj Hotel: Sources

In a breaking development in the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde confirmed that he will be flying back to Mumbai tomorrow, June 30 for a floor test in the state Assembly. Ahead of this, sources have now confirmed that the Shinde camp is likely to head to Goa today. According to sources, the rebel MLA camp have booked several rooms at a hotel in Goa.

Sources on Tuesday informed that Eknath Shinde and his camp of rebel MLAs will head to Goa today afternoon. According to the sources, the Shinde camp will fly to Goa and stay at the Taj Convention Hotel. They claimed that the leaders have booked 71 rooms in the Goa hotel. This comes ahead of Shinde’s proposed return to Maharashtra ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s floor test. Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs will assemble today at Taj President hotel in Colaba and stay there tonight ahead of the floor test.

'Will go to Mumbai tomorrow’: Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde confirmed that he will be flying back to Mumbai tomorrow, June 30 for a floor test in the state Assembly. Speaking to Republic after offering prayers at the Kamakya temple in Guwahati, Shinde said he was confident of winning the floor test.

"Tomorrow we will be going to Mumbai for a floor test. After the completion of the floor test, we will decide the next course of action in a meeting with our MLAs," Shinde told reporters outside the temple.

The development comes hours after Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking him to convene a floor test. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to Koshyari, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the MVA coalition government seemed to be in the minority as a majority of the Sena MLAs are "on the verge of ending the alliance.

Soon after this, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test to be conducted on June 30. Meanwhile, there has been no response from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has been holding multiple leaders with his loyalists.

