Shinde Camp To Meet Maha Speaker Asking Handover Of Shiv Sena Legislative Party Office

In a massive development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Shivsena MLAs is likely to meet Vidhan Bhavan speaker Rahul Narvekar today. The Shinde faction will be asking the speaker to hand over the Shivsena’s Vidhan Bhavan legislative office to them. This comes after the Election Commission declared the Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted them the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are likely to visit Narvekar after the party meeting which is scheduled at 9.30 am in Balasaheb Bhavan. Amid the split and longstanding rift between both the Shiv Sena faction, the Vidhan Bhavan office of Shivsena was sealed.

Eknath Shinde faction gets 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

It is pertinent to mention that ECI earlier on Friday ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to Shinde's group. Both Sena factions (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

The EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel. "The Constitution of SS amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," ECI said.

The poll agency observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by EC in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

In a 78-page order, the Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state. The Commission said MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5% of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.