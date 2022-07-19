Shinde Camp's Shewale Says Uddhav Contemplated Sena-BJP Tie-up In 2021 & Spoke To PM Modi

After 12 Shiv Sena MPs joined hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, party MP (Shinde Camp) Rahul Shewale on Tuesday said that the MPs were unhappy in the Uddhav faction and therefore, they decided to join Shinde and switch to the NDA alliance. Shewale also informed that only the floor leader has been changed and not the Chief whip.

He said that Uddhav told the MPs he tried to revive the alliance with BJP in June 2021 and held talks with this regard in the one-to-one meeting with Modi in June 2021.

MP Rahul Shewale said, "We haven't given any different proposals. Party hasn't even made any different party. It's just that the different faction is only Shiv Sena and they are the ones who were angry with the Uddhav faction. It's just that we have given a letter to change the floor leader. The Chief whip hasn't been changed. In assembly, we will be with NDA. We will stay in NDA."

"Many MPs were unhappy. Members of parliament can change their leader. As per that, only today MPs have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker. We hope the procedure will be begun on that letter. We are part of the NDA," he added.

Uddhav suffers almighty setback

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

The 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali.

Addressing the media, the Maharashtra CM said, "All 12 MPs have handed over the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I had a meeting with the lawyers as the OBC reservation matter is to take place tomorrow before the court. We have come forward and formed a govt of Shiv Sena and BJP in the state as we respect the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe saheb. We know the people of Maharashtra have accepted as what we did today is the mandate of the people of Maharashtra given to us two and a half years back. "