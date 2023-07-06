Shinde Faction Claims Uddhav Camp, Congress MLAs To Jump Ship; Adds 'no Change Of CM'

Maharashtra has seen several political twists and turns in the last few months. Amid the raging power tussle between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar over the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a new political realignment seems to be in the offing in the state.

According to the sources, the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that 14 MLAs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of the party and a few from the Congress are in talks with them and are likely to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government soon.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted that 14 of the 15 MLAs of the UBT faction have expressed their desire to join the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. The lone MLA who is with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is Aaditya Thackeray, the grandson of the Sena founder and Uddhav’s son.

"Amid the ongoing situation, our Shiv Sena has been given recognition, we have a stand and it is mandatory to respect our whip. They are in contact with us. In the upcoming session, if they won't agree with the whip then they will be disqualified. They have this fear but we don't want to join us because of the fear. We want everyone to work in unity. They are aware that nothing is left there (UBT camp) and are no more interested to be part of them. We are in constant touch with each other and have cordial personal relations,” he added.

The Shiv Sena-Shinde camp further asserted that even Congress MLAs are having second thoughts as they are not being given importance within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance which also includes Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

"They are having an identity crisis. Some of the MLAs have always wanted to leave the party and now they might also take a decision. Many Congress MLAs want to leave the party. I have heard that 16-17 MLAs wish to leave, they are waiting to build a majority among themselves. I am sure that Congress will also split and soon," he claimed

Eknath Shinde to remain Maharashtra CM

The Eknath Shinde camp also put rumours about his fate to rest stating that he will continue to remain the Chief Minister of the state. "Let me make it clear that Eknath Shinde will remain the CM. There is no chance that a change of guard will take place. Devendra Fadnavis has also clearly said that the next elections will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde," said Sanjay Shirsat.

Shinde himself clarified that reports of him contemplating resignation were mere rumours. He stated that the country can move forward on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as he believes in it.

“He was impressed and affected by the development work done in Maharashtra under the Shinde-Fadnavis government last year, therefore he decided to join hands with us. And the step was taken with keeping all the senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis and me in confidence,” said the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"Our government was formed on the ideology of Balasahab Thaceray and Hindutva which we are taking forward along with the development. Everybody is happy. These are just rumours. They should focus on the current situation of their own party and do self-introspection. We are doing our job. We are getting stronger day by day as the number of MLAs has crossed 200. They are not able to digest our achievements,” added Shinde.